I can’t wait. The 21st season of The Big Joe Jersey Talent Show kicks off Sunday night June 26, 2022, at our summer home, Jenkinson’s on the beach in Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ. The talent show is the largest talent show in New Jersey and is a New Jersey tradition. The admission is FREE and we encourage the audience to bring their beach chairs and blankets. The Big Joe Jersey Talents Show has been voted one of New Jersey’s best free entertainment attractions.

TV SHOWS ・ 21 DAYS AGO