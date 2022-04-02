ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Choose Topeka members meet face to face in NOTO

By Matthew Johnstone
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1alRgq_0exAm9F800

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka organization is celebrating with members in person for the first time now that COVID concerns are down.

Choose Topeka members were brought together in Redbud Park Friday night to network and talk about their experience since moving to the city.

The Choose Topeka incentive program encourages remote and site workers to live and work in our community. Right now, 63 recipients from all over the country call Topeka their home, along with their partners and children.

This event in NOTO aimed to welcome those members into the community, in addition to trade tips and bond with others that are also new to the area.

Kenyon Gleason made the move from South Dakota in early June last year. Almost a year in, he has nothing but positive things to say about his Topeka experience.

“We moved in fact 14 times in 11 years,” Gleason said. “It just got to be a drag and we were really looking for a place we could feel comfortable, feel at home, have a lot of opportunities in the arts and in the community – and Topeka offers all of that. It’s just a really great hub for all of that.”

Go Topeka is looking forward to future events, and the future of the Choose Topeka program welcoming even more people into the capital city.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
KSNT News
KSNT News

8K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
KSNT News

Legality of Delta 8 in Topeka remains ambiguous

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The legality of delta-8 in Topeka appears to be in question as a task force, led by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, along with members of the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office continue to examine the direction law enforcement will take when it comes to the marijuana substitute. The FDA calls delta-8 […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

NOTO’s Redbud Festival starts today

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Friday kicks off the NOTO Arts & Entertainment District’s Redbud Festival. It’s five weeks of music, presentations and special events. There will even be the NOTO in Bloom gala event to raise funds for the recently established endowment fund. Staci Ogle, NOTO Program & Communications Coordinator stopped by FOX 43 AM Live […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Society
Topeka, KS
Sports
City
Home, KS
State
South Dakota State
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Society
KSNT News

Topeka Habitat for Humanity receives MacKenzie Scott donation

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Habitat for Humanity International has announced that it received a large donation from American philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott and that some of that donation will be making its way to Kansas. Scott donated $436 million to Habitat for Humanity on March 22 which will be disbursed to 84 different U.S. Habitat […]
TOPEKA, KS
The Independent

$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US

EDITED BY CMUMPHREY. TO MOVE OVERNIGHT TODAY, THURSDAY, MARCH 31. CODZ101-105 ON HOLD.A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, and ordered the city of Denver to pay 12 who sued. Nationwide, there are at least 29 pending lawsuits challenging law enforcement use of force during the 2020 protests, according to...
PROTESTS
KSNT News

14 Kansas waterbodies tested positive for a fish virus

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks has released the results of a study focused on largemouth bass virus in Kansas lakes. The study says that LMBV was first found in Crawford State Fishing Lake in 2007, and has since spread to other bodies of water, having a negative impact on largemouth […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka cemetery thefts could be mistaken for this

TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you are missing an item from a grave at a local cemetery, you may want to check with the groundskeepers before reporting it as a theft. Topeka residents were first warned by the Topeka Police Department on March 25 to be on the lookout for suspicious activity in local cemeteries and […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face To Face#Covid#Choose Topeka#Nexstar Media Inc
KSNT News

Two Kansans sentenced for Medicaid fraud

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Kansans have been found guilty of Medicaid fraud charges and will be required to pay over $25,000 in restitution for illegally used taxpayer funds. 35-year-old Katherine Leah Bohanon of McPherson was sentenced earlier this week in McPherson County District Court on one count of making a false claim to the […]
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Daily Herald

Kane County Clerk, some board members face challengers in primary

Longtime Kane County Clerk John "Jack" Cunningham will face a challenger in the June Republican primary. Cunningham Monday filed petitions seeking his sixth term in office. Geneva attorney Doug Warlick filed his petitions for county clerk last week. The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Nicolas "Nico" Jimenez in the November general election.
KANE COUNTY, IL
Middletown Press

Meet the new face of Stamford Republicans. Will Esses create a ‘positive impact’ or ‘extreme right wing agenda’?

STAMFORD — In just a few years, Joshua Esses has moved up the ranks of local Republican politicos. The young lawyer-by-trade has rapidly made a name for himself, first by unsuccessfully running for state Senate then by winning a seat on the Stamford Board of Education. Prior to that, he was in the running to be appointed to a position on the Board of Finance.
STAMFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
KSNT News

Topeka pothole repair scheduled for Friday, April 1

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation is warning motorists on Thursday that the eastbound I-70 exit onto northbound U.S. 75 in Topeka will close temporarily while crews complete pothole repairs. April 1, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., weather permitting. Drivers will be able to use the Gage Boulevard exit during this time. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas sports betting agreement reached

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas lawmakers have reached an agreement on a bill that legalizes sports betting. After rounds of meetings, the House and Senate Federal and State Affairs conference committee finalized the plan Friday. A late night lies ahead for lawmakers as they plan to move the final plan to both chambers. One of the […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas won’t enforce nursing home mandate

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly says Kansas won’t enforce a federal mandate that nursing home workers get vaccinated against COVID-19. She acknowledged Wednesday that the mandate conflicts with a state law she signed four months ago. Kelly’s move won’t allow nursing home employees to avoid the vaccination mandate. The federal government informed […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Controversial State Board remap passes senate, goes to governor

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Senate voted 29 yes and 11 no on Wednesday night for a map package, which includes a redistricting map splitting up state board of education districts in the KCK-area. The controversial Substitute for Senate Bill 563 will separate parts of Wyandotte County into three districts. Some opponents worry the shift […]
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

NOTO Arts District kicks off Redbud Festival on First Friday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The NOTO Arts District in north Topeka kicked off their annual Redbud Festival Friday morning in Redbud Park. “NOTO in Bloom is a five week celebration,” Thomas Underwood, NOTO Arts Center Executive Director said. “As we shake off winter we embrace spring. In NOTO we embrace spring with the arts. For the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy