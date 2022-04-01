ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

“Baby Boom” at Kansas City Hospital After 36 NICU Nurses Give Birth in the Same Year

By Steven Briggs
Scrubs Magazine
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThey say it takes a village to raise a child, but what about 36 children?. A group of 36 NICU nurses have created their own little community now that they’re all mothers with infants at home. They all gave birth in 2019 and have continued raising their children together ever since....

scrubsmag.com

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

At least 25 Pre-K students are rushed to hospital after their milk cartons were filled with SANITIZER

More than two dozen New Jersey pre-kindergarten students were rushed to the hospital after drinking from milk cartons that were actually filled with sanitizer. Twenty-five pre-k students ages three and four from the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to a local hospital on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after they consumed 'non-toxic consumable sanitizer,' the Camden City School District said in a statement.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Health
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Health
Daily Mail

Maternity scandal deepens as report is predicted to reveal that TWO HUNDRED babies who died in NHS unit might have lived

Two hundred babies might have survived had better care been provided, a landmark report into the NHS’s worst ever maternity scandal is expected to reveal today. Dozens more suffered life-changing injuries as a result of the poor care provided by Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust over almost two decades. At least 12 mothers died while giving birth.
WORLD
Shreveport Magazine

8-month-old baby boy died after an unlicensed child care operator left 9 children under the age of three at the daycare on their own while she left her home

The 47-year-old child care operator reportedly left 9 children under the age of three at the daycare on their own while she left her home for approximately 12 minutes to do a pickup at a local high school. The child care provider reportedly left her home for around 12 minutes to do a pickup at a local high school, leaving all 9 young children unsupervised.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Baby dies after he’s left unsupervised in car seat at child care, Missouri police say

A child care provider in southwest Missouri left nine children under the age of 3 unsupervised, and when she returned, police say an 8-month-old baby wasn’t breathing. The infant had been left alone in a car seat by 47-year-old day care provider Deborah Lundstrom, according to a news release from the Springfield Police Department. It’s unclear where the car seat was left.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nicu#Giving Birth#Maternity#Mom And Dad#Kansas City Hospital#Children#Mercy Hospital
psychologytoday.com

A Pregnancy That Would Not Result in Babies

At eight weeks pregnant, I found out the babies I was carrying were very sick with twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome, which is usually fatal to fetuses and can harm the person carrying the pregnancy. I attempted to save the pregnancy by consulting doctors from Maryland to Texas to California, but none knew how best to respond. My spouse and I didn’t expect the pregnancy to result in a baby or babies, so we had mentioned it to no one.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

North Carolina mother turned away from hospital gives birth in parking lot

A North Carolina woman who was 39 weeks pregnant found herself in the kind of position no new mom in labour wants to be in: on the outside looking in at a hospital, who kept denying her entry because they believed her not to be hours from giving birth.Lauren Banks, despite her best efforts, ended up delivering her child between pumps four and five in the front seat of her Yukon XL at a gas station on her way back to Carolina East Medical Center, a hospital that her husband, Steve Banks, says had denied them admittance “a couple of...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Health Services
Parents Magazine

What Are the Costs of a Multiple Pregnancy and Birth?

People often joke with Angela Roeber that she lucked out with a two-for-one deal by having twins. But for Roeber, this assumption "couldn't be further from the truth." For seven years, Roeber and her husband tried nearly everything to conceive—intrauterine inseminations (IUIs), multiple infertility clinics, blood draws, consultations with doctors out of state and out of network, and natural healing practices. She'd had a miscarriage in 2010, and even though she was able to become pregnant once, no one was able to tell her why it was very difficult to conceive again. After spending approximately $15,000 to $20,000 a year for seven years, a doctor finally told her that "an egg donor or adoption were our only two options." The cost for an egg donor was around $30,000, and as far too many parents have learned, there is often "no such thing as payment plans in the world of infertility."
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Is It Normal to Be Scared of Labor and Delivery?

Childbirth is life-changing, and it is perfectly normal to be a little scared of labor and delivery or to feel overwhelmed about the process. If you are nervous about giving birth, you aren’t alone. Studies suggest that at least 50% of women experience fear about labor and delivery at some point during pregnancy.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy