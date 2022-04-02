John Battle scores 8 runs in first inning; beats Ridgeview 16-1

No. 11 Tennessee defeated Mississippi State, 10-1, Sunday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. Tennessee (25-10, 7-4 SEC), who trailed 1-0 in the fourth inning, hit five home runs in the series finale against the Bulldogs (24-12, 5-4 SEC). Mississippi State scored first in the second inning. McKenna Gibson hit a...
PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Trojans jumped out to an early lead and let junior pitcher Vinnie Lonardo settle in during Saturday’s non-league meeting against Notre Dame. The Trojans scored six runs in the first inning and another four in the second — cruising to an 11-0 win in five innings at Hatcher Field.
OSBOURN PARK 9, JOHN CHAMPE 6: The Yellow Jackets scored three runs in the top of the seventh to break the tie and win Friday’s Cedar Run District game on the road. Osbourn Park (1-2 in district, 2-3 overall) led 4-0 until the bottom of the second when John Champe scored all its runs.
The Kiski Area boys tennis team was a win away from a WPIAL playoff berth last season. With the entire young lineup returning, coach Trent Goerk and the Cavaliers are focused on a trip to the postseason. “We definitely hope to have the playoffs in our sights for the kids,”...
