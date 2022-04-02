ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Chilly Weekend

By Lori Pinson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cold start to your Saturday with...

WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Gusty winds, scattered storms possible overnight

Warmer temps moved into the area, but they also brought along gusty winds and storms. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will see rain develop, and it will be heavy at times. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible up until about midnight with some heavy rain and gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay weather: Heavy rain Thursday to usher in pleasant, chilly weekend

Cooler temperatures and clear skies are forecast for Tampa Bay this weekend. Before we can enjoy the blissful weather, however, the region is in for a nasty Thursday. There is a strong possibility of severe thunderstorms early in the day, with rain expected for all of Florida’s Gulf Coast, says the National Weather Service. Spectrum Bay News 9 says there will be an 80 percent chance of rain for the Tampa Bay area specifically.
TAMPA, FL
WBAY Green Bay

ICE AND SNOW NORTH... SOAKING RAIN IN EASTERN WISCONSIN

Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues through much of today... Some areas of the Northwoods are like a skating rink right now. Significant ice accumulation, over 1/4 of an inch, will make travel very difficult. The ice may weigh down tree branches and power lines, causing scattered power outages. Some snow will also fall across northern Wisconsin. On top of the ice, 1-4″ of snow may accumulate through tonight. If you plan on traveling across northern Wisconsin today, allow for plenty of time and give yourself lots of following distance.
WISCONSIN STATE
WGAL

Showers Return Overnight; Light Rain To Showers Sunday

Temperatures fall to near 40 degrees overnight. Scattered light showers become periods of light rain overnight as the storm crosses over Lake Erie to Lake Ontario. Rain tapers back to scattered showers as the storm's cold front crosses the region during the afternoon. Winds increase from the northwest, possibly gusting to near 30 miles per hour during the afternoon. We should see some breaks in the clouds later in the day, however, much of the day will be mostly cloudy.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC San Diego

Rain Possible This Weekend as San Diego County Temps Get More Chilly

Sheena Parveen's Morning Forecast for Thursday, March 17, 2022. Mild temperatures will give way to cooler conditions this weekend and will even be accompanied by a chance for some showers in San Diego County. Conditions will steadily become chillier as the week progresses, with the possibility of rain Saturday night...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: 3 inches of snow possible this weekend

A total of 3 inches of snow could fall over the weekend, the National Weather Service said. Today will start cloudy, then become sunny. Highs will reach 49, and winds will be to 5 to 10 mph today and tonight. Lows will drop to 23 tonight. Friday will be mostly...
ENVIRONMENT
Riverhead News-Review

Weather Service: Sunny, chilly Sunday for Shelter Island

After a wild evening and night yesterday of fierce winds, sleet and snow, Sunday will be bright and sunny, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). It will be breezy, and still cold, with winds out of the west at 16 to 25 mph, gusting as high as 36 mph, bringing wind chills between 5 and 15 degrees.
SHELTER ISLAND, NY
WAFF

Chilly, windy Spring morning ahead of warmer temperatures

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Saturday Morning! Temperatures have fallen into the low 40s across our area so grab a jacket as you head out the door. Temperatures will start chilly Saturday but will warm into the low 60s with sunny skies across the Tennessee Valley. One big story Saturday will be the wind! Winds will increase out of the northwest to 15-25 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
KFVS12

First Alert: Chilly tonight

(KFVS) - This evening will start off with mostly cloudy skies and a few sprinkles. Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says it will be chilly with lows in the mid-30s by morning. Friday will be partly-cloudy early, becoming mostly sunny late in the day. It will be breezy as well in...
ENVIRONMENT

