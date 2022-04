The Baylor track and field team put the hammer down to open up the Baylor Invitational on Friday at Clyde Hart Stadium. Baylor swept the men’s and women’s titles in the hammer throw, the only event happening on the first day of the weekend meet. Cole Hardan whipped a best throw of 192-10 to take gold in the men’s event, breaking his own BU school record in the process. Hardan, a junior from Valley Center, Calif., had twice thrown 185-2 in the past, including at last year’s Big 12 meet.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO