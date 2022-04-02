Ludlow PD: Man charged with drug and gun offenses

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow Police Department arrested and charged a man on drug and gun charges after finding a large marijuana growing operation in his home.

According to the news release provided to 22News by Ludlow Police Department, On Monday, March 21, at approximately 9 p.m., the Ludlow Police Department was called to a home on Joy Street for a situation involving a court process. A substantial and sophisticated marijuana grow operation was located, along with multiple firearms.

The Ludlow Police Department Detective Bureau was called to the residence and located more than 70 plants in various stages of growth, as well as approximately nine pounds of marijuana packaged for sale. Police also located two 12-gauge shotguns and two .22-caliber rifles.

54-year-old Carl E. Bump of Ludlow was identified as the homeowner but was not home at the time. Ludlow Police got an arrest warrant for Bump from Palmer District Court. On Friday, April 1, Bump turned himself in.

Carl E. Bump of Ludlow was arrested and charged with:

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class D substance (Marijuana)

Cultivation of Marijuana

Possession of 12 or More Marijuana Plants

Possession of a Firearm Without an FID Card

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Possession of a Class D Substance (Marijuana)

