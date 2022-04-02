ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotswood defeats Colonia - Baseball recap

By Craig Epstein
 2 days ago
Casey Cumiskey went 3-3 with two RBI to lead Spotswood to a season-opening win against Colonia 8-1 in Spotwood. Spotswood jumped ahead early as it led 5-0 at the end of...

NJ.com

