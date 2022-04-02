ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student loan repayments resume in one month

By Anna Darling
 2 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — We are one month away from student loan payments starting back up on May 1st. They’ve been paused since March of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“May 1st is fast approaching,” said Mary Jo Terry, Managing Partner at Yrefy, a company that helps get people out of delinquency or default situations.

People have approached the pause on student loan payments differently. Some continued paying while there were no interest rates, others used the time to put money towards other bills or debts.

“There’s about $12.8 billion in people with student loans in the state of Arkansas,” she said. “Your average indebtedness is about $35,000 or $35,500. What you’re going to see is most people with this kind of debt next to their mortgage or their rent payment, it’s probably the largest payment they’re going to make in any given month.”

Student loan borrowers saved nearly $200B from repayment freeze: analysis

Drake Welch is one of those Arkansans who has to pay student loans. He graduated from the University of Arkansas in 2017.

“I’m not excited about it,” he said. “I kind of hate the idea of paying for education you almost have to have now.”

It’s another bill to add on to the pile.

“You have rent, you have utilities, payments, medical bills,” he said. “In the world of COVID, we’re coming out of it, but you still have hang over from a lot of those expenses coming on.”

Terry said now is the time to start planning, and asking for help where you can get it, such as asking for a payment plan based on your income.

“Take this into your hands, see what you can afford to pay,” she said. “These programs are set up to set you up for success. But if you don’t ask for your payments, to be decreased, it’s not gonna happen.”

Improving your financial health in 2021

She said it’s important to make sure your loan servicer has an up-to-date address and contact information for you, that way you don’t miss any notices that come your way. You also want to make sure you don’t have auto debit turned on, so that way money is unexpectedly taken out of your bank account automatically.

Welch said he’s taken this loan freeze as a chance to get ahead.

“Personally, I spent a lot of my time reserving money that I would have paid towards student loans, so I’m not very concerned about it,” he said. “But I was in a place where I could do that, and I know people where that wasn’t the case.”

If you’re feeling nervous about the burdens to come, Terry wants you to know you aren’t alone.

“Set yourself up for success and success for whoever’s in your household moving forward,” she said. “And last, but not least don’t procrastinate.”

If you are 30 days late in paying a loan, she said you will be marked as delinquent, and your loan servicer will begin trying to contact you through phone calls or letters.

If you are more than six months late on payments, she said you will go into default, which has negative consequences on your credit score. You’ll also see as much as an 18% collection cost added to your loan in default situations.

Click here to learn more about Yrefy

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

