Man aims to break world record for fastest run across America for fallen Navy SEAL

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. deployed 12,000 troops to NATO member nations in Europe in early March. It is unclear if more American troops will be deployed. President Joe Biden has said none of these American military members will take part in fighting against Russia. They are there to bolster the security of […]
Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. Watching...
We've got a few Minnesotans who have broken records and ended up in the Guinness Book of World Records. I remember there was a Minnesota guy who had the tallest mohawk in the world. Pretty epic. But this world record that was broken at the Mall of America was broken by a group of people. And I mean a huge group of people!
The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
The federal Naming Commission has released a list of 87 potential names for nine posts named for Confederate generals. The list—which includes historical military figures, recent Medal of Honor recipients, and more—was drawn from a total of 3,670 unique names among the 34,000-plus submissions the congressionally mandated commission received via its website and during members’ visits to the posts and surrounding communities, according to a Thursday press release.
DOVER, Del. (AP) — The bodies of four Marines who died in a military aircraft crash during a NATO exercise were transferred back to the U.S. Friday. The U.S. Marine Corps said an Osprey aircraft crashed on March 18 in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle, killing the four Marines. Officials with the Marines said […]
One soldier has been killed while two others have been rescued after a Navy plane crashed off the Virginia coast on Wednesday night. The V-22 Osprey aircraft crashed north of the Chincoteague Causeway just off Wildcat Point near the Maryland line shortly after 7:30pm Wednesday evening. Lt. Cmdr. Rob Myers,...
Ukraine is denying any involvement in an attack on a Russian oil depot in Belgorod, but a U.S. official confirmed to CBS News that Ukrainian helicopters did carry out the strike. Holly Williams has the latest.
The USS Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group deployed Wednesday from Norfolk, headed south to pick up Marines from the 22 Marine Expeditionary Unit before heading across the Atlantic. On its way past Joint Base Little Creek-Fort Story, the Kearsarge, USS Arlington and USS Gunston Hall loaded the hovercrafts and landing craft that sailors use to move the Marines on and off beaches, as well as ...
The Navy has announced that Lt. Hyrum Hanlon died Wednesday in the crash of E-2D Advanced Hawkeye off the coast of Virginia. The service said the aircraft, assigned to Airborne Command and Control Squadron 120 out of Norfolk, crashed during routine flight operations near Wallops Island and Chincoteague, about 100 miles northeast of Norfolk, at approximately 7:30 p.m.
A congressionally-mandated commission spent the past year traveling to military installations, meeting with interested groups and sifting through thousands of recommendations as part of an effort to rename posts, ships, buildings, streets and anything else the Defense Department has named in honor of the Confederacy. All told, the commission is...
The Marine Corps is ending its crisis response deployments developed after the 2012 attack on the Benghazi, Libya. The final deployment as part of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command, or SPMAGTF-CR-CC, ended in October 2021, Capt. Ryan Bruce, a Marine Corps spokesman, told Marine Corps Times on Friday.
Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, was one of four Marines killed Friday when their aircraft crashed in Norway during a NATO exercise. Friends and loved ones are mourning the death of Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, a Marine from Leominster, Massachusetts, who was one of four U.S. service members killed in a crash in Norway last week.
Four U.S. Marines were killed a Friday’s MV-22 Osprey crash in their country, according to Norwegian officials. “The police in Nordland County confirmed Saturday morning that the crew of four have died,” a statement from the Norwegian military said. The Marines, assigned to the 2nd Marine Air Wing,...
Comments / 0