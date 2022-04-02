ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Toms River East over Brick Township - Baseball recap

By Chris Nalwasky
 2 days ago
Dante Carr hit a home run and drove in two runs as Toms River East defeated Brick Township, 3-2, in Brick. Matt Ferrara also had an RBI while Ryan Ushock...

