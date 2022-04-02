Hawthorne defeated Lakeland - Baseball recap

Christopher Kane led Ridgefield going 2-4 with three RBI and one run in its 8-7 victory over Cresskill in Ridgefield. Trailing 5-3 at the end of the fourth inning, Ridgefield (1-1) scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a one-run lead. However, Cresskill jumped back ahead 7-6 in the top of the sixth before Ridgefield tallied two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead for good.

RIDGEFIELD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO