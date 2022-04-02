ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawthorne, NJ

Hawthorne defeated Lakeland - Baseball recap

By Bakari Tice
 2 days ago
Jason Brudzynski had two hits and three RBI and two doubles to lead Hawthorne past Lakeland 7-4 in Wanaque. The game was tied 3-3 after the second inning, but Hawthorne (1-0) outscored...

