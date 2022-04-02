KMAland Boys Golf (4/1): Lewis Central, Sidney roll in home matchups

Pleasanton hosted the Dick O’Neill Memorial Track Invite Friday at Kearney High. Among the area highlights, Sandhills/Thedford won the boys 4×100 meter relay. The team of Reece Zutavern, Seth Scranton, Kyle Cox, and Trae Hickman posted a winning time of 45.82 seconds. Seth Scranton of Sandhills/Thedford was the runner-up in the boys triple jump with an effort of 41’10”. Ryan Bailey of Ansley/Litchfield was runner-up in the boys 300 meter hurdles (46.17) and Calvin Finley of A/L was runner-up in the boys 800 (2:13.54). Carli Bailey of Ansley/Litchfield claimed two individual golds winning the girls 400 in a time of 1:02.02 and winning the 300 meter hurdles in a time of 50.64 seconds. Josie Smith of SEM won the girls 3200 meters in a time of 13:37.26. Sandhills/Thedford finished third in the girls team standings. The Lady Knights were strong in the hurdle events with Dayle Haake finishing runner-up in the 100 meter hurdles. Haake would finish third in the 300 meter hurdles with teammate Tenley Rasmussen placing 2nd. S/T was strong in the relays as well winning the girls 4×100 meter relay. The team of Karley Haake, Dayle Haake, Tenley Rasmussen, and Anna Clark posted a winning time of 53.31. Martina Falcomer, Charlsie Teahon, LaTajanae Robinson, and Taylor Weber posted the winning time in the 4×800 (11:46.89) and S/T was runner-up in the girls 4×400.
