Sidney, IA

KMAland Boys Golf (4/1): Lewis Central, Sidney roll in home matchups

By Ethan Hewett
kmaland.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KMAland) -- The Lewis Central and Sidney boys walked away with convincing wins at home meets Friday in KMAland golf. Medalist:...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Sioux City Journal

Prep roundup: Kingsley-Pierson wins Lady Blackhawks Invite

HINTON, Iowa-- The Kingsley-Pierson High School girls track and field team came out on top at the Lady Blackhawk Invite in Hinton on Friday, as the Panthers outscored the host team Blackhawks by a single point, 143 to 142. In third place was Cherokee, which scored 88 team points, while...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Nodaway Valley girls track looking to contend at the state level this season

(Greenfield) A dozen teams are on the list to attend Nodaway Valley’s track meet on Monday. It’s a girls meet starting at 4:30 p.m. Nodaway Valley and coach Brett Welsch have lofty expectations for the season. They not only want to compete at the top of the Pride of Iowa Conference, but feel they can make a run at a state trophy. “With this group, with the pieces that we have this year I am really looking forward to seeing what we can do at state. I think the #1 goal is to try and compete for a top three if not win a state title. That’s a goal. Obviously doing well at conference. We have a really strong conference with Wayne and Mount Ayr and Central Decatur. I think Lenox has some good young runners. Winning conference and winning a state championship are obviously our main goals.”
NODAWAY, IA
KSNB Local4

Broken Bow wins 2022 GICC Howard Schumann Track Invitational

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The 2022 Howard Schumann Track Invitational took place at Grand Island Central Catholic on Friday and nine Tri-City schools competed in the annual event: Arcadia-Loup City; Broken Bow; Gibbon; GICC; Adams Central; Hastings St. Cecilia; Kearney Catholic; Minden; and Grand Island Northwest’s JV team.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Sand Hills Express

Ansley/Litchfield, Sandhills/Thedford and SEM Compete at O’Neill Memorial Track Invite

Pleasanton hosted the Dick O’Neill Memorial Track Invite Friday at Kearney High. Among the area highlights, Sandhills/Thedford won the boys 4×100 meter relay. The team of Reece Zutavern, Seth Scranton, Kyle Cox, and Trae Hickman posted a winning time of 45.82 seconds. Seth Scranton of Sandhills/Thedford was the runner-up in the boys triple jump with an effort of 41’10”. Ryan Bailey of Ansley/Litchfield was runner-up in the boys 300 meter hurdles (46.17) and Calvin Finley of A/L was runner-up in the boys 800 (2:13.54). Carli Bailey of Ansley/Litchfield claimed two individual golds winning the girls 400 in a time of 1:02.02 and winning the 300 meter hurdles in a time of 50.64 seconds. Josie Smith of SEM won the girls 3200 meters in a time of 13:37.26. Sandhills/Thedford finished third in the girls team standings. The Lady Knights were strong in the hurdle events with Dayle Haake finishing runner-up in the 100 meter hurdles. Haake would finish third in the 300 meter hurdles with teammate Tenley Rasmussen placing 2nd. S/T was strong in the relays as well winning the girls 4×100 meter relay. The team of Karley Haake, Dayle Haake, Tenley Rasmussen, and Anna Clark posted a winning time of 53.31. Martina Falcomer, Charlsie Teahon, LaTajanae Robinson, and Taylor Weber posted the winning time in the 4×800 (11:46.89) and S/T was runner-up in the girls 4×400.
PLEASANTON, NE
Sand Hills Express

South Loup Girls Win Elwood Track Invite and SL Boys Finish Third / Anselmo-Merna Competes at Buffalo Bill Invite

South Loup won the girls team title at the Hi-Line track meet in Elwood. South Loup was the girls team champion with 136.2 points and Southwest was a distant 2nd with 60.6 points. Among the highlights, The Lady Bobcats went one and two in both the 100 and 200. Halie Recoy was champion in both followed by Bryn Schwarz who was runner-up in both. South Loup took the top three spots in the mile. Ivy Tullis was first followed by Tallianna Martin in 2nd and Ella Cool was third. South Loup swept the relays winning the 4×100, 4×400, and 4×800. Abby Stallbaumer won the girls discus with an effort of 117’5″. Reagan Cool won the pole vault clearing 9’6″. On the boys side, South Loup finished third in the team standings. The Bobcats went first and second in the 800. Cache Gracey was first and Silas Cool was runner-up. South Loup was first in second in the mile with Logan Recoy champion and Trey Connell was runner-up. The Bobcats won the 4×800 in a time of 8:51.63. South Loup won the combined team trophy.
ELWOOD, NE
Western Iowa Today

Nelson and McLaren set to lead the way for Atlantic boys golf

(Atlantic) The Atlantic boys golf team makes their season debut on Tuesday at Kuemper Catholic. Trojan Head Coach Ed DenBeste expects good competition from the Knights. “It’s always tough. Us and Kuemper are usually some of the top two teams in the Hawkeye Ten so it’s a good match for us to figure out if we are on the right track or do we have some things that we need to work on.”
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

First outdoor meet for Atlantic boys track slated for Monday at Glenwood

(Atlantic) The Atlantic boys track team will be in action at Glenwood on Monday. It’s the team’s first outing since going to Northwest Missouri State on March 19th. Coach Abby Becker says, “We’ll be kind of stacking some stuff here and there to see where we are at on a 400 meter track since we’ve only been indoors on 300 meter. Looking forward to that competition that is kind of our first view of seeing what everybody else has and where they are going to put people. We’ll see where our competition is and where we rank amongst everybody.”
GLENWOOD, IA
Hayden Thompson
Jacob Martin
Kearney Hub

Millard teams squeak out wins against Kearney High

MILLARD — Millard South scored three runs in the bottom of seventh inning on Saturday to claim a 6-5 win over Kearney, nading the Bearcats their second loss of the day as they fell to Millard West, 5-3, earlier in the afternoon. Both Millard teams are ranked in the...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney Hub editor to be honored by state High School Sports Hall of Fame

The Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame’s 2022 induction class, its 28th, includes Kearney Hub Sports Editor Buck Mahoney, who is being inducted as a contributor. Mahoney started his sports writing career in 1979 at the Lexington Clipper/Dawson County Herald and moved to the Kearney Hub in 1984.
KEARNEY, NE

