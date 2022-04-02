ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, NJ

Lenape over Camden Catholic - Baseball - Coaches vs. Cancer Showcase

By Ryan Patti
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Matt Corda led Lenape with four innings of work, striking out four, walking five and allowing no hits in its 8-1 win against Camden Catholic in the...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Montville over Mount Olive - Softball recap

Caitlin Olensky struck out 11, allowing two unearned runs, two hits and two walks to lead Montville to a 4-2 victory over Mount Olive in Montville. Julie Kobilarcik was 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored for Montville (2-0), which scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning and two more in the second. Daniella Biggio went 1-for-2 with a walk and two RBI, and Grace Kowalski was 2-for-4 with a run and a double.
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Memorial defeats Bloomfield - Baseball recap

Despite Bloomfield’s Tyler Bell pitching a complete game with 10 strikeouts, it was not enough as Memorial came away with the 3-1 win in West New York, NJ. Bloomfield jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning before Memorial (1-1) scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth with two coming via errors.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Pompton Lakes over Paramus Catholic - Girls lacrosse recap

Grace Thornhill racked up seven goals and two assists for Pompton Lakes in its 16-5 win against Paramus Catholic in Paramus. Kaeley Sek and Julia Lawson registered two goals and two assists apiece for Pompton Lakes (1-1) while Sydney Kondovski posted two goals and one assist. Savannah Gomber had one goal and two assists, Brianna Cooper notched one goal and one assist and Juliette Wasserman was responsible for the other goal in the victory.
POMPTON LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

Woodstown defeats Schalick - Softball recap

Ella Roberts went 1-2 with two RBI to propel Woodstown to a season-opening win against Schalick 3-0 in Woodstown. The two teams were scoreless going into the sixth inning before Woodstown notched three runs to come away with the victory. Grace White threw a complete game allowing five hits and...
WOODSTOWN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Medford, NJ
Camden, NJ
Sports
City
Camden, NJ
Medford, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Manasquan over Point Pleasant Boro - Baseball recap

Mike Presbrey hit a home run and had three RBI while Nicolas Gavan went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI as Manasquan won at home, 14-4, over Point Pleasant Boro. Pat Woodford, Jack O’Shea, Ryan Deegan and Cullen Condon finished with two RBI apiece for Manasquan (2-0), which put the game out of reach with seven runs in the third inning for a 9-2 advantage.
MANASQUAN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 11 Millburn defeats Caldwell - Baseball recap

Robert Schneider went 3-4 with one RBI and one run for Millburn, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 4-3 victory over Caldwell in Millburn. Tied at two at the end of the fourth inning, Millburn (2-0) scored one run in the bottom of the fifth and sixth before holding on for the win.
MILLBURN, NJ
NJ.com

Mainland defeats Holy Spirit - Girls lacrosse recap

Julianna Medina finished with seven goals and seven ground balls to lead Mainland past Holy Spirit 18-15 in Linwood. Trailing 9-8 at the end of the first half, Mainland (2-0) came alive in the second as it outscored Holy Spirit 10-6. Lani Ford also tallied four goals. Maggie Cella and...
LINWOOD, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Hunter
NJ.com

Sparta defeats Lenape Valley - Boys lacrosse recap

Adam Wood’s sock trick helped Sparta down Lenape Valley 13-4 in Stanhope. Sparta (2-0) took control early as it led 8-1 at halftime before outscoring Lenape Valley 5-3 in the second. Ryan Rossi also recorded four goals and four assists for Sparta while goalkeeper Joe Buono made 13 saves...
STANHOPE, NJ
NJ.com

Toms River South over Central Regional - Softball recap

Izzy LaPerry went 3-for-5 with two doubles and 3 RBI as Toms River South won on the road, 8-2, over Central Regional in the season opener for both. Janelle Blaszka went the distance and allowed two runs on four hits while striking out 11 and walking eight for Toms River South, which finished with 16 hits on the day.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Jackson Memorial over Toms River South - Boys lacrosse roundup

Charlie Harrison’s six goals and two assists fueled Jackson Memorial to a 16-4 victory over Toms River South in Jackson. Drew Barocas had four goals with two assists and Matt DeRosa added two goals and four assists for Jackson Memorial (2-0), which sprinted out to an 8-1 first period lead. Justin Perillo had three goals and an assist, while Charlie Gumina added a goal and an assist.
JACKSON, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Volleyball: Results and links for Monday, April 4

No. 14 East Brunswick vs. No. 20 St. Joseph (Met.), 5. No. 18 Bridgewater-Raritan vs. Watchung Hills, 5:30. West Windsor-Plainsboro South (0-0) at Burlington Township (0-1), 3:45pm. West Windsor-Plainsboro North (0-0) at Northern Burlington (0-0), 4pm. Paul VI (0-0) at Collingswood (0-0), 4pm. Atlantic Tech (0-1) at Burlington City (0-0),...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Cancer Showcase#Camden Catholic#N J High School Sports#Twitter
NJ.com

Boys Tennis: Schedule and links for Monday, April 4

Teams to watch: Group 4, Group 3, Group 2, Group 1, Non-Public A/B. No. 14 West Windsor-Plainsboro North vs. Princeton Day, 4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
TENNIS
NJ.com

Cherry Hill West tops Highland - Boys lacrosse recap

Ethan Turley led the way with five goals and three assists as Cherry Hill West defeated Highland 14-7 in Cherry Hill. Cherry Hill West (1-1) led 8-5 at the half and held on by outscoring Highland 6-2 in the second half. Cooper Legato also had a hat-trick to go along...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Ridgefield defeats Cresskill - Baseball recap

Christopher Kane led Ridgefield going 2-4 with three RBI and one run in its 8-7 victory over Cresskill in Ridgefield. Trailing 5-3 at the end of the fourth inning, Ridgefield (1-1) scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a one-run lead. However, Cresskill jumped back ahead 7-6 in the top of the sixth before Ridgefield tallied two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead for good.
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

River Dell over Passaic Valley - Girls lacrosse recap

Lauren Gillies tallied two goals and two assists to lead River Dell past Passaic Valley 13-1 in Oradell. Delainey McGovern had two goals and an assist, with Melissa Goldstein and Megan Hartnett also scoring two goals. Hannah Esler and Logan Quinn posted a goal and two assists each. Faith Kim and Isabella Gilmour also had goals.
PASSAIC, NJ
NJ.com

Brearley over New Providence - Baseball recap

Quinn Lonergan went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run to help Brearley beat New Providence, 5-2, in New Providence. Matt Sims als owalked three times and scored twice, Robbie Zack had a single and scored, and Nick Manee went 2-for-4 with a run for Brearley (1-0), which scored four runs in the fifth inning.
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
NJ.com

Overbrook over Salem - Baseball recap

Eric Burger drove in three runs on a double for Overbrook in its 17-6 six-inning victory against Salem in Salem. Brahiem Fowler, Eddie Bupp and Ryan Ford brought in two runs apiece in the win. Fowler and Michael Santiago handled the work on the mound for Overbrook. Terrell Robinson and...
SALEM, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
191K+
Followers
102K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy