Sevier County, UT

Mother of 4’s hiking death affecting small community

By Nick McGurk
 2 days ago

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Candice Thompson, 26, died Sunday when she fell while hiking.

First responders knew her. Her husband is — and her father was — a police officer for Richfield Police. Her husband Colton had even worked for the Sheriff’s Dept. in the past.

“It hits us deep down that it could be any of us,” said Sevier County Sheriff Nathan Curtis.

“We’re used to going to other people’s tragedies, and trying to help them through it. But then to have us have it. It hits us too,” added Curtis.

Man in critical condition after smashing into barrier

Sheriff Curtis says they’ve also been reeling from the death of Sgt. Adrian Hillin , who died in a car crash in Alabama in February.

“We’ve gotta enjoy the moments we’ve got, and none of us have a ticket saying we’re going to be here tomorrow. So, take that time and go with your kids. Take that time, go with your family, because you may not get that moment back.”

Thompson’s viewing is Friday night; her birthday would have been this coming Monday.

