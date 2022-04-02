Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Wisconsin can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Menominee; Northern Oconto County; Oneida SIGNIFICANT BAND OF SNOW EXPECTED OVER NORTHERN WISCONSIN TODAY .A band of snow is expected to set up across northern Wisconsin today. The snow may become heavy at times within a narrow band, with snowfall rates of an inch an hour possible. While the exact location of the heaviest snow band is uncertain, the general consensus is that it will set up between Rhinelander and Merrill, and extend eastward through Marinette and northern Door counties. The heaviest snow should fall during the morning and early afternoon. Snow covered roads and poor visibility will result in hazardous travel conditions. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and poor visibilities. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.

FOREST COUNTY, WI ・ 21 DAYS AGO