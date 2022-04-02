Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clayton, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 09:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Chattahoochee; Clayton; Coweta; Fayette; Harris; Henry; Lamar; Marion; Meriwether; Muscogee; Pike; Rockdale; Spalding; Talbot; Taylor; Troup; Upson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Spalding, southwestern DeKalb, Fayette, Meriwether, northern Marion, Pike, Muscogee, south central Douglas, northeastern Chattahoochee, western Upson, Harris, southwestern Rockdale, western Henry, southeastern Troup, Coweta, southwestern Fulton, Clayton, Talbot, northwestern Taylor and western Lamar Counties through 1115 AM EDT At 1046 AM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Chattahoochee Hills to Luthersville to Smiths, and moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Atlanta, Columbus, Newnan, Griffin, McDonough, Fayetteville, Thomaston, Jonesboro, Buena Vista, Zebulon, Hamilton, Talbotton, Greenville, Peachtree City, East Point, Stockbridge, Union City, Forest Park, Riverdale and College Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
