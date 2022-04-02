ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Game 1: No. 1 Tennessee-No. 5 Vanderbilt postgame social media buzz

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mVRUf_0exAi4yL00

No. 1 Tennessee (25-1, 7-0 SEC) defeated No. 5 Vanderbilt (20-5, 4-3 SEC), 6-2, Friday at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tennessee.

Friday’s contest opened a three-game Southeastern Conference series.

The Vols lead the all time series against Vanderbilt, 179-163-2.

Tennessee entered the Vanderbilt series ranked No. 1 in six polls, including the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

Tennessee is the sixth team to make it through the first two weeks of Southeastern Conference play unbeaten since the league went to a 30-game conference schedule in 1996.

Following Friday’s game No. 1 at Hawkins Field, Vols Wire looks at postgame social media buzz. Postgame social media buzz is listed below.

Kendall Rogers

Tony Vitello

Jordan Beck's home run

Jordan Beck

Chase Burns

Luc Lipcius

Chase Burns

Seth Stephenson

Jordan Beck

Trey Lipscomb

Vanderbilt baseball

WUTK

Luc Lipcius

Luc Lipcius

Tennessee double-play

Kirby Connell

Tennessee baseball

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Recruiting Expert Makes Prediction For Arch Manning

Every major college football program has offered a scholarship to five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. The No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class, Manning is viewed as one of the top quarterback recruits in recent memory. As such, power programs like Alabama, Georgia and Texas are all on the hunt for the next great Manning.
COLLEGE SPORTS
PennLive.com

Top-ranked South Carolina stayed in the locker room for national anthem before Final Four win creating social media buzz

The South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball team will be playing for the national title against UConn after knocking off Louisville Friday. But that wasn’t the only headline the Gamecocks created with their Final Four win because some fans were not happy with the fact that Dawn Staley’s team stayed in the locker room for the playing for the national anthem. That, however, should not have been a surprise because, according to multiple reports, the Gamecocks have been doing that since, at least, last January.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Scary Admission For Rest Of The Country

It’s hard to imagine that last year’s Alabama team that went to the College Football Playoff National Championship and featured a Heisman winner at quarterback would be considered a “down year” for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. But during Nick Saban’s media session ahead of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Buzz#College Baseball#Coaches Poll#Home Game#Sec#The Usa Today Sports#Vols Wire#Jordan Beck Home
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Growing grocery chain announces first Tennessee location

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced its plans to expand into Tennessee by releasing details about its first store location in the state. The grocery chain has secured 17 acres in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and submitted initial plans to the city, calling for an approximately 160,000 square-foot store with tentative plans to open in 2023.
SPRING HILL, TN
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Knoxville, TN

This month I have been running a series of popular articles looking at the richest people in major cities across the United States. Today we turn our attention to Knoxville, Tennessee. We will look at who Knoxville's richest person is and how they help the Knoxville community with their wealth.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Popculture

Former Georgia Bulldogs Football Player Arrested in Connection to 2021 Murder Case

Akhil Crumpton, a former football player from the University of Georgia, was arrested Wednesday in connection to a 2021 murder. According to ESPN, a 23-year-old gas station clerk named Elijah Wood was shot and killed on March 19, 2021, by an armed assailant who was dressed in all black with most of his head concealed by sunglasses, a hood and a face mask. Wood's murder led to a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
WATE

Beam shuts down Vanderbilt as Vols sweep Vandy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Freshman Drew Beam threw a complete-game shutout with four strikeouts and only two hits given up to help the Vols defeat Vandy 5-0. Tennessee swept the Commodores for the first time since 2009. Beam didn’t need much help offensively. Drew Gilbert gave him all the run support he needed. The junior […]
NASHVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

No. 1 Vols take SEC series opener over ’Dores

NASHVILLE — The top-ranked Tennessee baseball team opened its three-game Southeastern Conference series with Vanderbilt by booming its way to a 6-2 victory Friday night at Hawkins Field. The Vols (25-1, 7-0) won their program-record 17th straight game, eclipsing the mark from the 1994 season. Luc Lipcius got Tennessee...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

92K+
Followers
140K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy