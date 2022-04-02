Pineville falls short against district rival West Monroe, 7-3

Thibodaux, LA (KPLC) - McNeese claimed its first series win in Thibodaux since 2007, defeating Nicholls 5-1, in game two Saturday night at Ray E. Didier Field. Starting pitcher Chance Stone gave the Cowboys 4.0 innings allowing just one run, with no walks and three strikeouts. McNeese relievers Burrell Jones, Christian Vega, and Cameron Foster put up zeros in the final six innings, allowing just two hits while striking out five. Christian Vega (2-1), the second of four McNeese pitchers, earned the win by entering the game in the sixth inning and fired 2.1 shutout innings with two strikeouts.

THIBODAUX, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO