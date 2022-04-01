ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Vitello recaps Vols' game No. 1 win at Vanderbilt

By Dan Harralson
 2 days ago
No. 1 Tennessee (25-1, 7-0 SEC) defeated No. 5 Vanderbilt (20-5, 4-3 SEC), 6-2, Friday at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tennessee.

Friday’s contest opened a three-game Southeastern Conference series the Vols and Commodores.

Tennessee entered the Vanderbilt series ranked No. 1 in six polls, including the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

Tennessee is the sixth team to make it through the first two weeks of Southeastern Conference play unbeaten since the league went to a 30-game conference schedule in 1996.

Following the Vols’ win against Vanderbilt on Friday, Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello recapped his team’s performance. Vitello’s media availability can be watched below.

