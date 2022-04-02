ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Future of Trails End Moble Home Park in limbo

By Nathalie Vera
yourcentralvalley.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRESNO, Calif. ( ) — The future of Trails End Mobile Home Park continues to be in limbo. On Friday, a judge heard arguments for and against selling the property to Harmony Communities, a company said to be known for rent hikes. The judge announced she would have an answer by...

www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 1

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Tenants of neglected Fresno trailer park fear future

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Residents of a historically neglected Fresno Mobile Home Park fear that a new owner might push them out. For the past year, our station has investigated the Trails End Mobile Home Park and uncovered health code violations, safety concerns, and a wrongful death lawsuit. That investigation led to the city taking […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Residents at Trails End Mobile Home Park Voice Complaints to Mayor

Despite attempts to quell their fears by Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer on Friday, some residents of troubled Trails End mobile home park worry about losing their place to live. After two fires there last year, including an April blaze that killed one resident and injured another, City Hall took control of code enforcement at all mobile home parks in Fresno.
FRESNO, CA
deseret.com

Colorado offers cash to residents who replace their lawns

A new bill in Colorado would develop a statewide voluntary turf replacement program that would offer money to residents who replace irrigated grass with “water-wise landscaping.”. If the bill — House Bill 1151 — is passed, the state would offer money to different organizations and individuals — local governments,...
COLORADO STATE
SFGate

Lake Powell hits historic low, raising hydropower concerns

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A massive reservoir known as a boating mecca dipped below a critical threshold on Tuesday raising new concerns about a source of power that millions of people in the U.S. West rely on for electricity. Lake Powell's fall to below 3,525 feet (1,075 meters)...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mansionglobal.com

Historic Coronado, California, Mansion Listed For $39 Million

This lavish historic home in Coronado, California, is asking $39 million. A historic residence 100 feet away from the shore in Coronado, California, was listed for $39 million on Monday, which would set a price record for the area if it sells for the asking price. Built in 1925 and...
REAL ESTATE
CBS 8

College concrete canoe race hits Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — If you didn’t know any better, you’d probably think there was a full-blown regatta happening in De Anza Cove on Mission Bay on Friday morning. Students from 14 colleges and universities from Southern California and Hawaii, screaming on their canoers as they paddle through the course in a race against the clock.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Blocking $320 Million Deal To Sell Angel Stadium To The Angels

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit seeking to block Angel Stadium’s sale to the Los Angeles Angels, allowing the $320 million deal to move forward. ANAHEIM, CA – MARCH 15: General view of the exterior of Angel Stadium before the Round 2 Pool 2 Game between Team Japan and Team Korea in the World Baseball Classic at Angel Stadium on March 15, 2006 in Anaheim, California. Korea defeated Japan 2-1. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) The lawsuit filed by the People’s Homeless Task Force had claimed Anaheim illegally switched from a land lease to a sale, and that the deal may have violated the state’s affordable housing law. A judge dismissed the claims, ruling that the deal can continue. The $320 million deal includes the stadium and 150 acres of land around it, and in exchange, the team has committed to staying in Anaheim through at least 2050. The Angels have plans to build homes, shops, restaurants, hotels, and offices on what are now parking lots around the stadium, but neighbors have concerns. about the development plans.
ANAHEIM, CA
ABC4

Granite Mountain receives new trails, enhanced park features

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Outdoor enthusiasts can look forward to new improvements at Granite Mountain recreation area in the future. The Utah Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Cedar City Field Office has approved the construction of two new trailheads, a new trail system, a campground and other features to improve the Granite Mountain area […]
CEDAR CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thrillist

The Best Airbnbs Near Lassen Volcanic National Park

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. What better way to end a day spent exploring the...
TRAVEL
WOWT

City of Omaha Parks & Recreation alert West Papio Trail closure

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials with the City of Omaha Parks & Recreation announced a trail closure Wednesday. Part of the West Papio Trail by Blondo St. will be closed starting Thursday, March 24 through Saturday, April 30 for trail maintenance. According to the release, officials recommend detour users to...
OMAHA, NE
mansionglobal.com

California Ranch With Mountain and Ocean Views Listed for $8 Million

This historic northern Santa Barbara County ranch built in 1910 with mountain and ocean views spreads out over 377 acres. The La Hoya Creek Ranch consists of three homes, a hay barn, a milk house and three storage sheds, totaling 10 bedrooms and four bathrooms within the property, according to the listing.
REAL ESTATE
FOX 21 Online

Park Trails Shutting Down For Maintenance

DULUTH, Minn.- Spring is in the air, which means some trails will be closing soon for the season. The bi-annual spring thaw is a crucial time for hiking trails. The freezing and thawing of the ground makes activities such as biking, hiking, walking, and running, damaging. During this period, vulnerable...
DULUTH, MN
KCRA.com

Sacramento River Cats’ season opener set for Tuesday

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It’s almost time to play ball! The Sacramento River Cats’ opening night is set for April 5. The River Cats, a Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, will take on the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento beginning at 6:35 p.m.

