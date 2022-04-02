Future of Trails End Moble Home Park in limbo

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit seeking to block Angel Stadium’s sale to the Los Angeles Angels, allowing the $320 million deal to move forward. ANAHEIM, CA – MARCH 15: General view of the exterior of Angel Stadium before the Round 2 Pool 2 Game between Team Japan and Team Korea in the World Baseball Classic at Angel Stadium on March 15, 2006 in Anaheim, California. Korea defeated Japan 2-1. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) The lawsuit filed by the People’s Homeless Task Force had claimed Anaheim illegally switched from a land lease to a sale, and that the deal may have violated the state’s affordable housing law. A judge dismissed the claims, ruling that the deal can continue. The $320 million deal includes the stadium and 150 acres of land around it, and in exchange, the team has committed to staying in Anaheim through at least 2050. The Angels have plans to build homes, shops, restaurants, hotels, and offices on what are now parking lots around the stadium, but neighbors have concerns. about the development plans.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO