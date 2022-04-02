ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalism

Mansfield man arrested for vandalizing UConn dorm

By Jenn Brink
 2 days ago

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials at UConn say a man was arrested for vandalizing a dorm on campus.

Daniel Clark, a 20-year-old from Mansfield was taken into custody Thursday. A spokesperson for UConn said he has no ties to the university.

Clark is alleged to have written racist and homophobic remarks on walls at the Busby Suites Complex last month.

One student spoke with WTNH, and was thankful for the arrest.

“It’s awful,” Felix Antwi-Menash said. UConn has seen a string of terrible, terrible racist acts and it’s getting old at this point. I mean it’s not new but it’s awful to see. I’m glad the guy got apprehended, I’m glad he got arrested. Justice is served. Hopefully, this string of hatred can stop soon.”

The school says he was visiting someone who lived on campus, despite already being banned from campus from a past incident, according to officials.

