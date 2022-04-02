Joshua ISD teachers resign for getting free lunches meant for students

Public school teacher hanged a black doll from a cord at a high school because he wanted the students to see if someone would claim it. The history teacher, who is white, said that he found the black doll unattended and hung it from the cord of a pull-down projector screen at the front of the classroom so the owner could retrieve it. But, according to an online petition, the history teacher “has been heard using slurs against trans people, even making transphobic statements directly against trans people; has been seen making a mockery of the Black Lives Matter Movement; has been known to consistently make racially charged comments towards POC in his classes.”

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 3 DAYS AGO