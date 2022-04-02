ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, TX

Joshua ISD teachers resign for getting free lunches meant for students

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoshua ISD in Johnson County says four elementary school teachers resigned after...

lis gr
2d ago

It’s food. Jeez with all the teachers do for kids they can’t get a free lunch come on the kids don’t eat it. They rather see it go to waste that’s ridiculous.. they were not leaving kids without I’m sure of that. Hire them back and give them a raise and free food-why not!!!

2d ago

It’s food and I think teachers shouldn’t have to pay for food plus in my opinion teachers are underpaid and dealing with kids all day and your getting them for Food 🤦🏽‍♂️

Ñana
2d ago

Heck they want teachers to work 60-120 hours without pay. Is that fair. Its not like they committed a murder.

