Man was driving 157 mph at time of deadly crash on I-20, Fort Worth police say

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth Police officer was terminated today after an internal investigation into an off-duty conduct incident from Oct. 2021 found he allegedly left the scene of an accident and fired his gun while drunk. A FWPD spokesperson said that Corporal Marshall Meyer had been on vacation in Hot Springs Village in Arkansas when the incident occurred. Meyer allegedly became intoxicated and left the scene of an accident involved he was involved in. The spokesperson did not elaborate about the nature of the accident or how Mayer was involved. According to the spokesperson, Meyer also allegedly fired his gun in place where firearms were prohibited. After the incident, Meyer was placed on restricted duty during the course of the investigation, removing his police powers. When the investigation and subsequent review were completed, Meyer’s off-duty conduct was determined to not be “in keeping with the high standards expected of a Fort Worth police officer, and unjustly reflects upon the rest of our officers who maintain those standards every day and work hard to ensure the safety of our community.”

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 19 DAYS AGO