Fort Worth, TX

Man was driving 157 mph at time of deadly crash on I-20, Fort Worth police say

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe innocent driver and two of his friends were...

Deandre Glover
2d ago

a bond this y these people do wat they do u take them to jail an give them a bond to get back out for that certain amount time, while on bond they commit other crimes smh. not saying he did but in general smh. he deserves life without parole

CBS DFW

Fort Worth Police Officer Terminated Following Off-Duty Conduct Incident

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth Police officer was terminated today after an internal investigation into an off-duty conduct incident from Oct. 2021 found he allegedly left the scene of an accident and fired his gun while drunk. A FWPD spokesperson said that Corporal Marshall Meyer had been on vacation in Hot Springs Village in Arkansas when the incident occurred. Meyer allegedly became intoxicated and left the scene of an accident involved he was involved in. The spokesperson did not elaborate about the nature of the accident or how Mayer was involved. According to the spokesperson, Meyer also allegedly fired his gun in place where firearms were prohibited. After the incident, Meyer was placed on restricted duty during the course of the investigation, removing his police powers. When the investigation and subsequent review were completed, Meyer’s off-duty conduct was determined to not be “in keeping with the high standards expected of a Fort Worth police officer, and unjustly reflects upon the rest of our officers who maintain those standards every day and work hard to ensure the safety of our community.”
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Dallas teen who crashed into house had been fatally shot, police say

DALLAS — A 16-year-old boy died after a shooting and crash in southern Dallas on Sunday afternoon, police said. Police identified the victim as Marvin Rivera. Officers had responded about 3:50 p.m. to the 1200 block of Diceman Avenue, near Cedar Crest and Kiest boulevards, where a car had crashed into a house, according to police news release.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Fatal crash shuts down westbound I-20 in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — A fatal crash shut down Interstate 20 in south Fort Worth early Friday morning, officials said. The crash happened on westbound I-20 at Hemphill Street. One person died and four others were being treated for minor injuries, according to MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky. All westbound...
FORT WORTH, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bossip

So Sad: 21-Year-Old Who Tweeted About Being ‘Best Drunk Driver Ever’ Charged With Killing 3 In DWI Crash

Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, was arrested after allegedly mowing down two state troopers, Branden Sisca, 29, and Martin Mack III, 33, along with pedestrian Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, Monday night in Philadelphia as they walked on the shoulder of I-95, CBS 3 reported. Sources close to the investigation say the troopers reportedly pulled Webb over just minutes before the crash but received the distress call about a person on the interstate leaving to help before approaching Webb’s vehicle.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS LA

Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead on Van Nuys sidewalk

Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Radar Online.com

Killer Blows Kisses To Victim's Family At Murder Sentencing

A 20-year-old man killed a 75-year-old Louisiana motel worker in cold blood. Then he blew kisses as a judge was prepared to hand him a prison sentence. Now, he’ll never kiss anyone as a free man again. Article continues below advertisement. This month, Terry Dewayne Powell, 20, was sentenced...
MANSFIELD, LA
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Parents arrested as police find no evidence supporting story of 3-year-old’s road rage death

The parents of a three-year-old boy who was shot in the head and killed this week have been arrested. Police have said the boy’s mother told law enforcement that her son was killed in a road rage incident, but that they have found no evidence to support this version of events, court records state according to The Dallas Morning News. Jalexus Washington Jr, 3, died on Monday after being shot in the head and taken to Medical Dallas City Hospital. His mother, 26-year-old Lacravionne Washington, 26, brought Jalexus to the hospital at around 10am. His autopsy showed that the...
People

Va. Woman on Trial for Allegedly Killing Mom and Sister Heard on Recorded Call Crying Over Their Deaths

On July 14, 2017, a mother and daughter were found dead in their $1.3 million home in upscale McLean, Virginia. Those who knew Pamela Hargan, 63, and her youngest daughter, Helen, 23, a recent graduate of Southern Methodist University, were shocked when authorities announced that they believed Helen had shot and killed her mother before turning the gun on herself.
MCLEAN, VA
Davenport Journal

Conwoman tricked her date she met on social media to come to her apartment before she and her accomplices burned him, stabbed him and forced him to call his family to come up with ransom money

The 22-year-old woman lured the male victim, whom she met on social media, to her home where she and three other men proceeded to torture the man and hold him hostage, while demanding the victim’s family pay a $100,000 ransom for his release. The unsuspecting 24-year-old man was tied up and burned while his kidnappers forced him to call his family to come up with $100,000 in ransom money to secure his release.
Law & Crime

Texas Parents Indicted After Toddler Found Dead in Home Where Another Child Was Locked ‘In a Cage in a Room with Feces’ Everywhere

A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX

