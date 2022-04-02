Suns' Devin Booker: Leads all scorers

Chris Paul is not making a big deal out of the Phoenix Suns’ rather shocking loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. In fact, he guarantees fans that they would have already moved on from it by the time they play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. The Suns...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 38 points and 18 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 129-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points and Will Barton had 25 as the Nuggets capitalized on LeBron James’ absence with a fourth-quarter surge to grab their fourth win in five games. Anthony Davis had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the 11th-place Lakers. LA’s play-in hopes waned further with its sixth consecutive loss. Russell Westbrook added 27 points.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Is there anything this Grizzlies’ team can’t do? No Morant, no Bane, no Jackson, no Adams and no Jones for the Grizzlies Friday night against the Phoenix Suns. No problem. Dillon Brooks scored 30 points as the shorthanded Grizzlies kept the Suns from setting a new franchise record for wins at FedExForum, […]
Darius Garland totaled 24 points and 13 assists as the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed and took control in the third quarter en route to a 119-101 victory over the short-handed New York Knicks on Saturday afternoon. The Cavaliers (43-35) rebounded nicely from an ugly 131-107 loss to the Atlanta...
OKLAHOMA CITY -- — Backup center Olivier Sarr scored a career-high 24 points and Aleksej Pokuveski recorded his first career triple-double to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 117-96 victory over the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. Sarr came off the bench to shoot 9 of 12...
Memphis Grizzlies small forward Ziaire Williams is starting in Friday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Williams will make his 29th appearance in Memphis' starting lineup after Desmond Bane was ruled out with ankle soreness. In a difficult spot against a Suns' team allowing a 106.5 defensive rating, our models project Williams to score 20.7 FanDuel points.
Memphis Grizzlies point guard De'Anthony Melton is starting in Friday's lineup against the Phoenix Suns. Melton will make his 14th start this season after Tyus Jones was ruled out. In a matchup against a Suns' team allowing a 106.5 defensive rating, numberFire's models project Melton to score 35.5 FanDuel points.
Paul recorded 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 FT), nine assists, three steals and two rebounds in the 117-96 loss to the Thunder on Sunday. Paul has now picked up three steals in back-to-back games and has finished with at least one in 16 straight. Phoenix wasn't able to do much offensively without Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, but Paul was still able to find his teammates to get good looks while remaining impactful defensively.
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson will start Sunday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. With the top seed in the Western Conference all locked up, the Suns are going to start giving guys time to et rested before the playoffs. On Sunday, three starters - Devin Booker, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton - will rest. Their absences will open up a starting spot for Johnson.
Portland Trail Blazers (27-50, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (32-45, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland aims to stop its six-game skid with a win over San Antonio. The Spurs are 22-25 in Western Conference games. San Antonio leads the Western Conference with 28.0...
The Phoenix Suns have been coasting through the regular season, with and without their All-Star point guard Chris Paul. On Sunday night, the Suns traveled to Oklahoma City to face Paul’s former team. Paul, who has always spoken kindly about his former team and the city, illustrated a truly kind gesture that Thunder fans will truly appreciate.
Schenn scored a goal on three shots, logged seven hits and went minus-2 in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers. Schenn has enjoyed a solid run of offense lately with three goals and 10 assists in his last 11 outings. The 30-year-old center is up to 19 tallies, 45 points, 92 shots on net, 97 hits and a plus-15 rating through 51 contests this season. Despite playing in a third-line role at even strength, he remains a key part of the Blues' offense.
Aldridge (coach's decision) went unused in Sunday's 122-115 loss to the Hawks. Aldridge was cleared to play March 27 against the Hornets after missing the Nets' preceding nine games with a right hip impingement, but he still has yet to return to the Brooklyn lineup. With four straight games in which he didn't see the court in coach's decisions, Aldridge simply looks to be out of head coach Steve Nash's rotation at the moment. Andre Drummond and Nicolas Claxton look poised to finish the regular season as the Nets' primary centers.
Talbot will start between the pipes in Sunday's road game versus the Capitals, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot wasn't great in his last start Thursday versus the Penguins, surrendering four goals on 39 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Washington team that's 16-14-5 at home this year.
Ovechkin registered an assist, four shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Wild. Ovechkin took a maintenance day Thursday, but he was never in danger of missing time. The 36-year-old winger had a shot from the point ping off Garnet Hathaway's skate and into the net for the Capitals' lone goal Sunday. Ovechkin is up to 42 tallies, 37 helpers, 297 shots on net, 123 hits and a plus-2 rating in 67 contests. His next point will the 1,400th of his career.
Jalen Ramsey has plenty of reasons to be happy where he's at, entering his fifth season with the Rams after signing a $105 million extension in 2020 and winning a Super Bowl in 2021. But the star cornerback revealed this week that he once dreamed of playing for the Cowboys. Not only that, but that Dallas apparently broke a promise to draft him in 2016.
Medina was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday. Medina is just 25 years old and was an interesting prospect in the lower minors, but his star has faded to the point that he was designated for assignment by the Phillies over the winter. The Pirates don't have a particularly tough rotation to break into, but his 5.05 ERA in 17 Triple-A starts last year suggests he has more work to do before making a push for a starting role in the majors.
