NBA

Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Solid in starting role

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Williams accumulated 19 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and three...

www.cbssports.com

NBA
NBA
NBA
Ziaire Williams starting in Memphis' Friday lineup for Desmond Bane

Memphis Grizzlies small forward Ziaire Williams is starting in Friday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Williams will make his 29th appearance in Memphis' starting lineup after Desmond Bane was ruled out with ankle soreness. In a difficult spot against a Suns' team allowing a 106.5 defensive rating, our models project Williams to score 20.7 FanDuel points.
NBA
NBA
NBA
NBA
NHL
NBA
NBA
MLB
MLB
NFL

