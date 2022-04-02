ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-01 23:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-02 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty, Effingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 09:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify. Be certain to monitor local radio and TV stations as well as local cable TV outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Effingham; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF BRYAN, LIBERTY, EFFINGHAM, CHATHAM AND JASPER COUNTIES At 1137 AM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Keller, or 10 miles southwest of Coffee Bluff, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...up to penny sized hail. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to plants, trees and crops is possible. Damage to windshields is unlikely. Some locations in the path of this storm include Pooler, Richmond Hill, Bellinger Hill Area, Midtown Savannah, Downtown Savannah, Coffee Bluff, Savannah International Airport and I-16/I-95 Interchange. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<45 MPH
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE THIS EVENING Periods of moderate to heavy snow will be possible this evening across portions of Northern Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin, along and south of the Iron Range. Visibilities may drop to a half mile or less at times, and minor snow accumulations are possible on roadways. Snow accumulations of an inch or two may be possible on grassy and frozen surfaces. If traveling, use caution and use low beam headlights.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Montour THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN MONTOUR AND SOUTHEASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Refugio, Goliad by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Refugio; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Victoria Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Calhoun, northeastern Aransas, southern Victoria, southeastern Goliad and northeastern Refugio Counties through 200 AM CDT At 119 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Blessing to near Point Comfort to near McFaddin. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Point Comfort and Alamo Beach around 125 AM CDT. Port Alto and Olivia around 130 AM CDT. Schicke Point and Green Lake around 135 AM CDT. Long Mott around 140 AM CDT. Seadrift around 145 AM CDT. Magnolia Beach around 155 AM CDT. Port Oconnor and Indianola around 200 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Austwell. This includes the following highways US Highway 183 near mile marker 652. US Highway 77 between mile markers 588 and 610. US Highway 87 between mile markers 816 and 840. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Escambia County, FL
County
Okaloosa County, FL
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 02:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pasco THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN PASCO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County South Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 09:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-06 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County South Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Hills and canyons north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 65 mph around the hills above Montecito Monday night. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County South Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 16 to 23 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast zones. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Broward, Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 13:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-04 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Broward; Palm Beach The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Broward County in southeastern Florida South central Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida * Until 145 PM EDT. * At 120 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sawgrass Mills Mall, or near Sunrise, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Coral Springs, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise and Deerfield Beach. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Lifeguard#Mobile#Extreme Weather#Santa Rosa Coastal#Okaloosa Coastal#Escambia Coastal Counties
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for East Feliciana, Northern Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 10:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: East Feliciana; Northern Tangipahoa; St. Helena; Washington; West Feliciana FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM CDT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts in excess of 4 inches will be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, East Feliciana, Northern Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Washington and West Feliciana. In southern Mississippi, Amite, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * WHEN...From 4 AM CDT Through Late Tuesday Morning * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms may produce rainfall rates in excess of 2 inches an hour across the watch area. This will occur in a short amount of time over 1 to 2 hours leading to possible flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cleveland, Garvin, McClain by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 13:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; Garvin; McClain A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN GARVIN...SOUTHEASTERN CLEVELAND AND SOUTHWESTERN MCCLAIN COUNTIES At 110 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of Criner, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Southern Norman, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lindsay, Lexington, Wayne, Washington, Criner, Erin Springs and Payne. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Strongest west valley and foothills. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Amite, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Amite; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM CDT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts in excess of 4 inches will be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, East Feliciana, Northern Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Washington and West Feliciana. In southern Mississippi, Amite, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * WHEN...From 4 AM CDT Through Late Tuesday Morning * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms may produce rainfall rates in excess of 2 inches an hour across the watch area. This will occur in a short amount of time over 1 to 2 hours leading to possible flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
AMITE COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy