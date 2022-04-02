Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Amite; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM CDT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts in excess of 4 inches will be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, East Feliciana, Northern Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Washington and West Feliciana. In southern Mississippi, Amite, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * WHEN...From 4 AM CDT Through Late Tuesday Morning * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms may produce rainfall rates in excess of 2 inches an hour across the watch area. This will occur in a short amount of time over 1 to 2 hours leading to possible flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
