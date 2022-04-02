ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-01 22:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Manatee, Coastal Sarasota by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 21:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-15 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota; DeSoto; Hardee; Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Hillsborough; Inland Manatee; Inland Pasco; Inland Sarasota; Polk; Sumter Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Citrus, Sumter, eastern Pasco, eastern Hernando, western Hardee, Manatee, Hillsborough, western Polk, western DeSoto and Sarasota Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1039 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wildwood to Riverview to 10 miles south of Gulf Gate Estates. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Tampa, Lakeland, North Port, Sarasota, Bradenton, Plant City, Temple Terrace, Bartow, Auburndale, Zephyrhills, Wildwood, Dade City, Bushnell, Fish Hawk, Brandon, Lutz, St. Leo, South Gate Ridge, Lake Sarasota and Zephyrhills South. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty, Effingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 09:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify. Be certain to monitor local radio and TV stations as well as local cable TV outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Effingham; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF BRYAN, LIBERTY, EFFINGHAM, CHATHAM AND JASPER COUNTIES At 1137 AM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Keller, or 10 miles southwest of Coffee Bluff, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...up to penny sized hail. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to plants, trees and crops is possible. Damage to windshields is unlikely. Some locations in the path of this storm include Pooler, Richmond Hill, Bellinger Hill Area, Midtown Savannah, Downtown Savannah, Coffee Bluff, Savannah International Airport and I-16/I-95 Interchange. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<45 MPH
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 07:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union Fog has developed across portions of the tri-state area this morning. Some of the fog has become locally dense reducing visibilities to a 1/2 mile or less. Motorists this morning should exercise caution and be alert for rapidly changing visibilities. Remember to use low beams while operating a car. Expect conditions to improve later this morning.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Large waves and hazardous surf conditions, with high potential of sneaker waves. Breakers of 18 to 25 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline. If you see someone or a pet swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911, and keep an eye on them until help arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in and near the surf zone, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant and aware of the ocean and surf.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Montour THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN MONTOUR AND SOUTHEASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson Slick Travel Conditions Continue Snow continues to move eastward across portions of northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois this morning. Some of the snow was heavy and reducing visibility down to a half mile or less in areas. In addition, the heavy snowfall rates were producing snow covered roads north of Highway 30. The snow will diminish from west to east at Cedar Rapids and Manchester after 11 AM. Be prepared for slippery travel conditions and sharply reduced visibility if you`re planning to travel this morning. Slow down and be more cautious when approaching stops and while turning.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender; Robeson INCREASED FIRE DANGER FROM NOON THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING The combined effects from low fuel moistures, afternoon relative humidity dropping to 15 to 25 percent and west to northwest winds gusting to 20 to 25 mph, will lead to increased fire danger across southeastern NC and northeastern SC during this afternoon and early evening. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn during these conditions. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily available.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 05:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak; Victoria AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING Areas of fog will continue to develop over the Coastal Plains of South Texas, including the Coastal Bend and the Victoria Crossroads. Prevailing visibilities will range from 1 to 3 miles. Patchy dense fog, with visibilities around 1/4 mile or less, will also occur. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly within a short period of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the vehicles of other motorists.
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 13:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL GRANT PARISH At 106 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Timber Trails, or 8 miles northeast of Boyce, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Grant Parish, including the following locations... Dry Prong, Lake Iatt, Williana and Bentley. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
GRANT PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 13:48:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-04 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Cold wind chills to 55 below zero and areas of blowing snow expected. Plan on areas of poor visibilities and difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until midnight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility down to one half mile or less at times. Cold wind chills as low as 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Broward County, Inland Miami-Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-04 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Target Area: Inland Broward County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Metro Broward County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Miami-Dade and Broward Counties through 130 PM EDT At 1250 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Weston, or 9 miles northwest of Pembroke Pines, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pembroke Pines, Miramar, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Tamarac, Weston, Sawgrass Mills Mall, Intersection I-75 And U.S. 27, Intersection I-75 And Griffin Road, Mile Marker 30 On Alligator Alley, Intersection Alligator Alley And Miami Canal, Intersection Krome And U.S. 27, East Toll Gate On Alligator Alley, Markham Park and West Broward Rec. Area On Alligator Alley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County South Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 09:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-06 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County South Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Hills and canyons north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 65 mph around the hills above Montecito Monday night. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County South Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Strongest west valley and foothills. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Broward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 13:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-04 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Broward The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Broward County in southeastern Florida * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 101 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Weston, or 9 miles west of Sunrise, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pembroke Pines, Coral Springs, Davie, Plantation and Sunrise. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for DeSoto, Panola, Quitman, Tate, Tunica by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 16:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for eastern Arkansas...northwestern Mississippi...and western Tennessee. A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure, such as a basement or small interior room. Target Area: DeSoto; Panola; Quitman; Tate; Tunica A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CRITTENDEN...DESOTO...EASTERN TUNICA...TATE NORTHEASTERN QUITMAN...NORTHWESTERN PANOLA AND SHELBY COUNTIES At 426 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pinckney to near Phillipp to near Crenshaw, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Bartlett, Southaven, Collierville, Germantown, Olive Branch, West Memphis, Horn Lake, Hernando, Marion, Millington, Senatobia, T O Fuller State Park, Cordova, Memphis, Lakeland, Coldwater, Como, Walls, Tunica and Crenshaw. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for East Feliciana, Northern Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 10:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: East Feliciana; Northern Tangipahoa; St. Helena; Washington; West Feliciana FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM CDT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts in excess of 4 inches will be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, East Feliciana, Northern Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Washington and West Feliciana. In southern Mississippi, Amite, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * WHEN...From 4 AM CDT Through Late Tuesday Morning * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms may produce rainfall rates in excess of 2 inches an hour across the watch area. This will occur in a short amount of time over 1 to 2 hours leading to possible flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Amite, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Amite; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM CDT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts in excess of 4 inches will be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, East Feliciana, Northern Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Washington and West Feliciana. In southern Mississippi, Amite, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * WHEN...From 4 AM CDT Through Late Tuesday Morning * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms may produce rainfall rates in excess of 2 inches an hour across the watch area. This will occur in a short amount of time over 1 to 2 hours leading to possible flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
AMITE COUNTY, MS

