2022 Could Be A Record Year For Tulsa’s BOK Center

The BOK Center said it expects this year to be a record-breaker. March was especially busy for the venue with several big names performing and attracting tens of thousands of people to Downtown Tulsa.

The BOK Center is kicking off April with a Tulsa Oilers hockey game after a record-breaking number of events last month. Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa with Megan thee Stallion and Snoop Dogg with Ice Cube all sold out.

Vice President and General Manager, Bryan Crowe, said the BOK Center broke its previous record in March with 10 events in 13 days.

"There's just been incredible pent-up demand for the entertainment experience, right?” said Crowe. “We want to get out with our friends, want to see our favorite artists. Our artists want to tour, they have new things to share with us. So, I think 22, 23 are all going to be great years."

Crowe said hundreds of part-time and full-time employees have been working hard.

"There was certainly a big push from all of our teams, not only in operations and changeovers and cleanup and staffing concessions and taking care of our artists and taking care of production needs," said Crowe.

Crowe said 2022 has 52 events on the calendar with more to be added, which is set to beat the previous record of 54 events in 2019.

Plus, the BOK Center is home to the Tulsa Oilers. Daniel Ludwig is a season-ticket holder.

"There's a great atmosphere,” said Ludwig. “The fans are great. The team's good. It's just a great place to come."

Whether it's sports, music or something else, the BOK Center's building revenue is over $8-million per year, but that was not the case the last two years.

“Operating loss in the building is probably about $3 million a year, so significant impact, and the choice made to try to keep as many staff as possible, try to minimize the impact on our community," explained Crow.

The BOK Center would love to have more people come to support and also work the events. There are always positions open. You can apply at https://www.bokcenter.com/job/