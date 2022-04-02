ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 9 Hogs Come Up Short in Series Opener

Cover picture for the articleOXFORD, Miss. – Despite a potent outing by junior righthander Chenise Delce, No. 9 Arkansas (22-7, 4-3 SEC) was unable to scrap together runs as it fell 2-0 to Ole Miss (26-7, 4-3 SEC) in the series opener Friday night at Ole Miss...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas falls in finale Mississippi State, takes series, anyway

Mississippi State escaped with one win, anyway. Arkansas won Friday and Saturday against the Bulldogs, but MSU plated a pair of runs in the 12th to take the series finale on Sunday, 5-3 Luke Hancock and Logan Tanner had back-to-back RBI singles in the 12th to provide Mississippi State with the winning runs. Before that, all three of the Bulldogs’ runs came on solo homers. Hancock and Tanner each had one and RJ Yeager added another. Second-ranked Arkansas had a chance to win it in the bottom of the ninth when the Diamond Hogs loaded the bases with one out. But Peyton Stovall and Michael Turner struck out on back-to-back at-bats, sending the game to extra innings. Brayden Webb was the only Diamond Hogs player with more than a hit. He went 2 for 3 with a walk and a home run. Jaxon Wiggins worked five innings for the Razorbacks, striking out four and giving up just two runs. Mississippi State scored both of its runs off Kole Ramage, who took the loss. Arkansas is back at it Tuesday when it hosts Central Arkansas for a one-off series at Baum-Walker Stadium.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Kingsport Times-News

No. 1 Vols take SEC series opener over ’Dores

NASHVILLE — The top-ranked Tennessee baseball team opened its three-game Southeastern Conference series with Vanderbilt by booming its way to a 6-2 victory Friday night at Hawkins Field. The Vols (25-1, 7-0) won their program-record 17th straight game, eclipsing the mark from the 1994 season. Luc Lipcius got Tennessee...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WGNO

Hilliard fans seven as LSU takes Game 2 vs Auburn, 9-2

BATON ROUGE, La. – Senior right-hander Ma’Khail Hilliard tossed 5.1 shutout innings with seven strikeouts, as No. 12 LSU defeated Auburn 9-2 Friday in game two of the SEC series inside Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. LSU improves to 19-8 on the season and moves to .500 in conference play heading into the rubber match […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ole Miss had won every SEC series in Oxford since 2018 – Arkansas snapped the streak

Ole Miss hadn’t lost a home SEC series in Oxford since 2018. Entering Sunday’s finale with Arkansas, the Rebels were seeking to extend the streak. Nope. The 10th-ranked Razorbacks beat the Rebels, 8-0, to take two out of three from Ole Miss on the road with a Sunday. Arkansas (24-7, 6-3 in SEC) scored five runs in the fifth inning to break things open. Centerfielder KB Sides hit a two-run home run in the inning and Danielle Gibson followed later in the inning with a three-run homer to provide all the runs the Hogs would need. On the other side, Mary Haff gave up just two hits and a walk, striking out eight in the seven-inning game. Arkansas is unbeaten in all three SEC series so far this season. The Hogs travel to Central Arkansas for a one-off game Tuesday before coming back to Bogle Park on Friday for a three-game set against No. 16 Auburn.
OXFORD, AR
State
Arkansas State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Diamond Hogs blast four home runs, take series from Mississippi State

Every Arkansas and Mississippi State baseball series since 2015 has resulted in a sweep. The 2022 series may be no different. Arkansas won Game 2 between the two schools on Saturday night from Baum-Walker Stadium, 12-5, behind the strength of four home runs. The Diamond Hogs will go for the sweep Sunday at 2 p.m. Arkansas scored runs in five straight innings, including four runs in the second and another four in the third. Brady Slavens hit a two-run blast in the third. Chris Lanzilli hit a solo shot in the fourth and Robert Moore followed on the next at-bat with one...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sticks of the Weekend: Battles, Wallace lead Razorbacks over Mississippi State

The season continues to roll along for the No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks, as they took two-of-three from rival Mississippi State over the weekend at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Razorbacks could not complete the sweep, as the Bulldogs scored two runs in the top of the 12th inning of Sunday’s finale to salvage a game in the series by defeating Arkansas, 5-3. But, the damage had already been done, as Arkansas outscored Mississippi State 20-6 in the first two games of the series to claim their 13th-straight SEC series win, and their third straight series win over Mississippi State dating back to 2019. Hitting...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJHL

Vols shutout Vandy, earn first sweep over the Dores since 2009

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee baseball’s dominance over Vanderbilt continued on Sunday with the Vols chalking up a 5-0 victory which secured its first sweep over the Commodores since 2009. Pitcher Drew Beam shined in the showdown with the freshman becoming chalking up first complete-game shutout by a UT pitcher since Garrett Stallings vs. […]
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Danielle Gibson sits atop Arkansas’ career RBI list

One of the best to ever wear the Razorback uniform had a historic day at the plate in Arkansas’ series-clinching win over Ole Miss on Sunday afternoon. Danielle Gibson’s three-run home run in the top of the 5th inning moved her past Miranda Dixon for the top spot in Arkansas Softball’s all-time RBI list with 148. Gibby sent that to the street pic.twitter.com/z3GVlk5wlH — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 3, 2022 In Sunday’s historic game, Gibson went 3-for-4 with two of those hits being home runs. In addition to scoring three runs with her 5th inning blast, Gibson added to her career RBI total...
ARKANSAS STATE

