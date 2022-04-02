No. 9 Hogs Come Up Short in Series Opener

Mississippi State escaped with one win, anyway. Arkansas won Friday and Saturday against the Bulldogs, but MSU plated a pair of runs in the 12th to take the series finale on Sunday, 5-3 Luke Hancock and Logan Tanner had back-to-back RBI singles in the 12th to provide Mississippi State with the winning runs. Before that, all three of the Bulldogs’ runs came on solo homers. Hancock and Tanner each had one and RJ Yeager added another. Second-ranked Arkansas had a chance to win it in the bottom of the ninth when the Diamond Hogs loaded the bases with one out. But Peyton Stovall and Michael Turner struck out on back-to-back at-bats, sending the game to extra innings. Brayden Webb was the only Diamond Hogs player with more than a hit. He went 2 for 3 with a walk and a home run. Jaxon Wiggins worked five innings for the Razorbacks, striking out four and giving up just two runs. Mississippi State scored both of its runs off Kole Ramage, who took the loss. Arkansas is back at it Tuesday when it hosts Central Arkansas for a one-off series at Baum-Walker Stadium.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO