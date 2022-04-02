ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, WA

Fish and Wildlife seeks people to assist with adipose fin clipping

By VINCE RICHARDSON @goskagit
Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OJa7E_0exAdAn900
Buy Now A young chinook salmon is held in April 2019 after having its fin clipped at the Samish Hatchery north of Burlington. Skagit Valley Herald file

BURLINGTON — The state Department of Fish and Wildlife needs help marking about 110 million hatchery salmon and steelhead before release into state waters.

That’s 11 million more fish than a year ago which is good news — however, more fish means more hands are needed to complete the massive task.

Locally, the Samish Hatchery could use help marking about 5.4 million fish. The hatchery plans on beginning the process April 11.

“There are quite a few of them,” said Fish and Wildlife Project Organizer Jill Cady.

Staffing in recent years has been a challenge and volunteers are appreciated.

“Our program sizes are larger than we have ever seen and we are having issues finding staffing through contracted labor,” Cady said. “We have taken steps to increase hourly wages and have implemented gas bonuses to try and get more support. But it has been really challenging.”

The work takes place every year for several months in the spring and early summer and is often performed in shifts throughout the day and even on weekends.

Anyone interested in volunteering at a hatchery can visit Fish and Wildlife’s website at https://wdfw.wa.gov/get-involved/volunteer.

Fish and Wildlife is also hiring full-time positions applied for at www.mykellyjobs.com; search “fin clipper.”

There is a caveat besides needing to sign up online.

“We are really looking for volunteers who can come in and commit for one eight-hour shift at the least at the hatchery,” Cady said. “Why a full shift? Because we are committing a lot of resources and time to get volunteers onboard and trained.”

She admitted the work is not exactly glamorous.

“It is very repetitive and involves a lot of standing along troughs with these smolt and scissors,” she said.

Fish and Wildlife’s mass-marking program has played a vital role in salmon management since the mid-1990s.

Hatchery fish are marked by clipping their adipose fin while still in the fry stage, before being released to make their way from their home waters to the ocean and back.

This marking helps differentiate hatchery fish from wild fish, playing a key role in fisheries where anglers may encounter salmon stocks or species listed under the Endangered Species Act.

“This work is essential to fishing throughout the state, and critical to salmon conservation efforts,” said Fish and Wildlife Hatchery Division Manager Eric Kinne. “We continue working to recruit for these positions, but last year members of the community stepped up in a big way to help us complete this annual effort.”

Fish and Wildlife requested additional funding ahead of this year’s legislative session to improve automation of its marking process and support additional work, but much of the annual marking effort is still done by hand by employees and volunteers.

“If this work isn’t completed, it could have big impacts on fisheries in Washington,” Kinne said.

Comments / 0

Related
Independent Record

FWP kills island pumas threatening bighorns

To protect a rare population of bighorn sheep, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologists recently killed three mountain lions on Flathead Lake’s Wild Horse Island. The lions also appeared habituated to people, according to landowners and visitors on the 2,163-acre island. Given the regular tourist activity at a state park on the island and the lions’ impact on the bighorn numbers, FWP and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Wildlife Division agreed the cats needed to be removed.
ANIMALS
Sheridan Media

Wildlife Group Criticizes Wyoming Game And Fish For 30 Grizzly Kills In 2021

This article first appeared on Cowboy State Daily. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is being criticized by a wildlife organization for killing 30 grizzly bears in 2021. The department released its annual grizzly bear report this week, which showed 45 bears were captured in 2021 in 49 separate incidents. Four bears were captured more than once.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Washington State
City
Burlington, WA
KXL

Former Red Lion Hotel On Columbia River Being Demolished

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The old Red Lion Hotel on the Columbia River along the waterfront in Vancouver is coming down. It’s part of a project by the Port of Vancouver to add more commercial space, retail shops and restaurants to the acreage they own there. The City of Vancouver has been in a major waterfront redevelopment mode since before the pandemic.
VANCOUVER, WA
Outsider.com

Anglers Land Dozens of Monster Mississippi River Catfish During Illinois Tournament

Anyone who has spent time on the Mississippi knows that some magnificent sights are lying just below the surface. And also deep within the river valley. Among these magnificent creatures living within the depths of the Mississippi are the multitudes of catfish of all sizes making the grand river their home. So, it stands to reason, of course, that when an angler has the opportunity to snag one of the humongous monster Mississippi catfish that reside in some areas, they will most definitely seize the opportunity!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Stocks#Wildlife Conservation#The Samish Hatchery
Whiskey Riff

A 460 Year Old Hunting Bow Was Found In Alaska

The long history of hunting is important. It’s something we have done forever to feed our families, friends and ourselves. Hunting is much more then going after an animal, it’s sharing the experiences, having an incredible encounter with an animal that you actually love and respect more than is imaginable.
ALASKA STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Pets
Outsider.com

Sharpshooting Game Warden Frees Trapped Buck by Shooting Its Antler

A quick-thinking, sharpshooting game warden from Pennsylvania freed a buck whose antler got tangled in a net with a stellar shot from his rifle. The Pennsylvania Game Commission warden shared photos of the rescue scene via social media Monday. One of the photos amazingly shows the exact moment the deer’s antler dislodged from the net as the warden aims from the foreground. The rifle shot severed the antler on impact.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Outsider.com

Wolf Attacks More Cattle, Puts Colorado Ranchers on Edge

With wolf attacks occurring more frequently, Colorado ranchers have grown anxious. Late last week, wolves attacked another cow this week outside of Walden. This is also where ranchers have been on alert since a string of attacks on cattle earlier this winter. Unfortunately, ranchers at the State Line Ranch had...
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Hunting, Conservation Groups Ask U.S. Fish and Wildlife to Reject Lead Ammo Restrictions on Federal Land

Do any of you Outsiders enjoy hunting on federal land? If so, this story is for you. Hunting and conservations organizations in the United States are concerned folks. Why you ask? Well, because there’s a chance that hunting and fishing opportunities on federal land could soon be reduced. A group of 41 organizations combined to send a letter to the current U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) director, Martha Williams. They want the department to reject any settlement of pending litigation that could limit hunting and fishing at National Wildlife Refuges and National Parks.
AGRICULTURE
KTEN.com

Is the Columbia River Gorge a Supernatural Hotbed?

Have you had a supernatural experience in the Columbia River Gorge?. In radio ads and storefront signs, folks in the Gorge are being encouraged to file paranormal reports at Margie's Outdoor Store in Bingen, Washington. The boundaries between worlds are reportedly very thin at sunrise and sunset on the Rowena...
POLITICS
KROC News

WATCH: First Baby Eaglet Of 2022 Hatches On DNR Eagle Cam

Sometimes, baby eagles can also be called chicks or fledglings, depending on their age, but the first eaglet of 2022 in Minnesota has hatched and you can see it on the Eagle Cam. The DNR began the Live Eagle Cam back in 2013 and it quickly became a popular education...
ANIMALS
Skagit Valley Herald

Skagit Valley Herald

Mt. Vernon, WA
2K+
Followers
118
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Skagit Valley Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy