Knoxville, TN

Six-run fourth inning leads Lady Vols past Mississippi State

By Reece Van Haaften
 2 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ivy Davis and Kelcy Leach hit back-to-back home runs as part of a six-run fourth inning to help the Lady Vols topple Mississippi State 9-1.

UT opened up the scoring in the second inning when Rylie West floated a ball just in front of the right-fielder. The ball bounced away and she raced around the bases for an inside-the-park home run.

McKenna Gibson gave the Lady Vols insurance to start the fourth with an RBI double to drive in West. Davis and Leach hit moon shots and the lead ballooned to 5-0.

West went 3-for-3 at the plate with two runs and two RBI. Lair Beautae drove in two runs on two hits. Kiki Milloy swatted two hits with an RBI and scored two runs.

The Lady Vols have hit a home run in 13 straight games.

UP NEXT: UT hosts Game 2 of the series on Saturday. First pitch is at 2 p.m.

