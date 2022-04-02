ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Local firefighter loses home to fire while battling Sevier Co. wildfire

By Slater Teague, John Jenco
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local volunteer firefighter lost his Johnson City home to fire while battling the Hatcher Mountain wildfire in Sevier County.

Lt. Michael Gillespie and the Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Department were among the many who responded to Wears Valley on Wednesday night.

Gillespie left with a convoy of other Washington County, Tennessee fire agencies.

“We helped a little with evacuations, and then we were primarily protecting structures,” Gillespie said.

But while he was protecting others’ property, his own home in Johnson City went up in flames. He found out around 2:30 a.m. and decided to stay until his shift was up.

“My house was already burnt and I can’t press rewind, so hopefully me staying there protected somebody else’s home, so they could go to sleep in their bed,” he said.

For the next four to five hours, Gillespie and fellow Washington County firefighters tried to hold back the fire.
He arrived back in Johnson City to find his home in ruin.

Based on his experience, Gillespie believed the home to be a total loss. Visible exterior damage included two holes in the roof, melted siding, and the deck completely destroyed.

Gillespie, a co-owner of a salon in his daily work, had purchased the home in 2017. He said he had made a lot of memories in the home, and planned to live in it long-term.

“I’d put a lot of work into it,” Gillespie said. “Completely re-did the kitchen, the hardwood floors. There’s a lot of me in that house.”

When asked about the cruel irony of the situation, Gillespie gave a slight chuckle and said it’s been on his mind since he first learned his home was gone.

“It feels like a slap in the face by the universe. It is a twisted turn of events, to say the least,” Gillespie said. “I’ve thought that question over and over in my mind, and honestly I don’t have an answer for it.”

Gillespie left his home Wednesday with only a bag of clothes and his phone. Right now, that’s all he has, as insurance is still assessing the damage, and he cannot go into his home.

“Possessions mean a lot, but my dog was there and it made it out safe,” he said. “As long as nobody got hurt, I’m thankful for that.”

But Gillespie is getting some help. The Johnson City Firefighters Association is paying his insurance deductible. Friends and co-workers have provided him with meals and places to spend the night.

“I’ve never been the type of guy to ask people for help. I’ve always been the guy providing the help. It’s awkward, I guess, to be on this end,” he said.

Fellow Sulphur Springs firefighters said Gillespie is a great leader and friend. They said they would do whatever necessary to get him situated again.

“Good dude. Love him to death,” firefighter Evan Sizemore said. “Going to do our best to keep him going, pick him up, help him out where we can.”

Still, Gillespie says he won’t be taking any time off at the station.

“I need my guys as much as they need me, and I don’t know that I would make it without them,” Gillespie said.

Friends of Gillespie have established an online fundraiser going toward a new home for him. That page can be found here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

