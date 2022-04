A 13-year-old Roosevelt girl missing since Tuesday has been found in the back of a semitruck in Wyoming. Rylie Secrest was located by officers with the Cheyenne Police Department about 3:40 p.m. on Thursday in the back of a semi in Cheyenne. The truck was being driven by Chris Evans, 25, of Florida.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 24 DAYS AGO