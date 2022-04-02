ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
V-Train – "Cold World"

Cover picture for the articleA chilled-out success, “Cold World” is a new track from V-Train, the project of Vernon Jeffries. The Lansdale, Pennsylvania-based artist struts an entrancing lo-fi hip-hop aesthetic, steadily growing from...

musictimes.com

Mira Calix Cause of Death Mysterious: Complex Electronic Musician Dead

Mira Calix, a musician, popularly known for her electronic music, complex and highly-imaginative songs, has passed away. According to The Guardian, her record label, Warp Records, confirmed the producer's death. However, they did not disclose the cause of her death and her age. The label took to social media to...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: 110 Years of “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling”

Written by Chauncey Olcott and George Graff, Jr., with music composed by Ernest Ball, “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling” is a love letter to Ireland and its people. The song came out in a time when Irish immigrants already had a generation’s worth of settlement in the U.S., spiked by the Great Famine. Between 1820 and 1830, approximately 4.5 million Irish immigrated to America, and by 1860, the Irish accounted for nearly one third of the immigrants in America.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Mira Calix, Experimental Musician and Sound Artist, Has Died

Mira Calix, the United Kingdom–based sound artist and experimental musician signed to Warp, has died, the label announced. “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her,” the label posted in a note on social media. “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”
MUSIC
Reuters

Canova's lost 'Maddalena Giacente' seen fetching up to $10 mln at auction

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - A rediscovered Antonio Canova marble sculpture of Mary Magdalene is seen fetching up to $10 million when it heads to auction in July. Described by auction house Christies' as the Italian neoclassical sculptor's "lost masterpiece", "Maddalena Giacente" (Recumbent Magdalene) was commissioned by the Earl of Liverpool, then British prime minister, and took three years to carve.
ENTERTAINMENT
thecinemaholic.com

7 Movies Like CODA You Must See

Sian Heder wrote and directed ‘CODA,’ a familial coming-of-age tale of a talented singer. Recreating the story of the French movie ‘The Bélier Family,’ the story revolves around Ruby Rossi, the only hearing member in a family of four. Her life takes a new direction when Bernardo “Mr. V” Villalobos, the choir teacher at school, discovers her singing talent. While the possibilities seem endless, Ruby hesitates to leave the family without an interpreter.
THEATER & DANCE
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
NME

Producer and composer Mira Calix has died

Acclaimed producer, composer, and multi-disciplinary artist Mira Calix has died, her label Warp Records has confirmed. She was 52 years old. In a statment, Warp said: “We are devastated to learn about the death of our dear Mira Calix (Born Chantal Passamonte). “Mira was not only a hugely talented...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

When Did Irish Dancing Become So Diverse?

Imani Johnson, 15, a Black Irish Dancer, is one of the best Irish dancers in the country, placing second in her age group at the U.S. nationals in 2021. When you think about Irish dancing, a certain picture usually comes to mind, but 15-year-old Imani Johnson, a Black Irish Dancer, is aiming to disabuse those notions. The Atlanta native “is one of the best Irish dancers in the country” racking up a host of accolades and awards, including placing “second in her age group at the U.S. nationals in 2021 [and] w[inning] her group in the Southern regionals in 2018 and 2019.”
THEATER & DANCE
Pitchfork

Philip Jeck, Experimental Composer and Turntablist, Dies at 69

Philip Jeck—the British experimental composer, turntablist, and multimedia artist—has died. Jon Wozencroft and Mike Harding from Touch confirmed the news in a statement published on Jeck’s website, saying he died peacefully on Friday following a short illness. He was 69 years old. “A remarkable man and a...
MUSIC
NME

Harry Styles’ new song ‘As It Was’ is a reflective ode to the bittersweet nature of change

Home. It’s a place that – as we’ve seen over the last couple of years – encourages you to do your deepest reflections. A sanctuary filled with souvenirs of life outside its four walls; a residential museum to memories. The title of Harry Styles’ new album – ‘Harry’s House’, to be released May 20 – suggests retreating to his own digs could play a part of the record’s concept, while ‘As It Was’, our first taste of it, offers up both contemplation and a shunning of self-examination.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

C’est Bon SS22 Echoes the Transition to Adulthood

Emerging brand C’est Bon has unveiled its new collection for the Spring/Summer 2022 season. Titled “Fundamental,” the new collection showcases the style and emotion that arises during the transition into adulthood. Invoking high school senior year moments, the collection touches on the importance of staying true to...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
travelnoire.com

8 Insta-Worthy Train Stations Around The World

Are you the adventurous type who likes to explore new cities via public transportation? Do you seek to find beauty in the unlikeliest of places? If so, this list is for you! If you’re like me, you’re used to your everyday run-of-the-mill train stations that simply function as part of the transit system taking you from point A to point B. They range from ‘blah’ to downright creepy. Well, these ain’t those!
TRAFFIC
thespruce.com

An Old Storied Church Becomes an Ethereal Modern-Day Home

Home renovations are exciting creative endeavors as well as huge labor-intensive projects. Though each one is distinct, some of the most fascinating processes involve expanding the boundaries of what the meaning of "home" is. Not all renovations are simply a house after all. In this series, This Is Home, we're...
RELIGION
NME

Under the deep blue sea: inside the deeply immersive soundtrack to ‘Far: Changing Tides’

Don Schmocker, founder of Zurich-based indie studio Okomotive, describes meeting composer Joel Schoch as the luckiest moment of his career. During a social at the Swiss city’s University of the Arts – where the pair were both undergrads – that was more like professional “speed dating” than anything else, video game designers met composers and other creatives to assess their compatibility and, if successful, agreed to work on future projects together.
VIDEO GAMES
frommers.com

An 800-Year-Old English Landmark Finally Gets a Visitor-Friendly Makeover

One of the most historically significant buildings in England hasn't had much to offer visitors for about, oh, three centuries or so. The 800-year-old Clifford's Tower in the northeastern city of York is almost all that remains of York Castle, the center of government and the key royal fortress for the North of England from the Middle Ages through the 17th century.
LIFESTYLE
operawire.com

OperaVision Announces April Program Featuring Weill & Wagner

OperaVision has announced the four streams for April which will feature German operas by Richard Wagner and Kurt Weill. The month will begin with “The Seven Deadly Sins Weill” from Opera North. Weill’s shimmering “sung ballet” will star soprano Wallis Giunta and dancer Shelley Eva Haden.
THEATER & DANCE

