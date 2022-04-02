ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Employers struggle to fill positions despite 430K+ jobs added in March

By Joe Moeller
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to the U.S. Department of Labor, employers added 431,000 jobs nationwide last month.

That marks the 15th month in a row of job gains and hiring in leisure and hospitality areas led the gains.

Sami Ladeki opened Toasted Gastrobrunch, it’s his second breakfast and lunch location in the southwest valley.

Ladeki tells 8 News Now he is hiring and while it isn’t impossible to find help, he says it is not as easy as it once was.

“If you know someone, send them here,” Ladeki said. “I don’t know where these people went I am just wondering.”

Online it is easy to spot job openings offering hiring bonuses.

The city of North Las Vegas is offering bonuses for pool staff.

The Cosmopolitan is hosting a job fair next week and they are also offering bonuses.

Georges Maalouf owns a number of Ben and Jerry ice cream locations around the valley.

“I think just the quality of applicants has gone down,” Maalouf said.

He tells 8 News Now it’s tough and that he has made changes, making promotions easier for employees to move up.

“We have an entry-level position and then within a month or two they can give themselves a raise by taking on different responsibilities and we have got three or four levels,” Maalouf said.

Some businesses have realized that employees are looking for improved work environments.

Ingrid and Alfonso Rosa are from the entertainment labor force.

“I think the pandemic reshifted people’s focus on what is really important,” Alfonso said.

“We are trying to be leaders not bosses,” added Ingrid.

From training to being more personable to employees, they say they’re focused on improving the work environment to keep workers.

“We want them to choose us not because they have to, but because they want to work with us,” said Ingrid.

A few of the business owners that spoke to 8 News Now also said they don’t take the “now hiring” sign down because hiring when needed is not easy.

Comments / 4

GuestInYourMouth
2d ago

😂😂😂 I can confidently say that these employers are either not paying livable wages OR they are purposely not hiring in hopes to qualify for a business bail out. I’ve made hundreds of resumes per my service and can vouch for the people being told to get a job when they express the difficulties. They are NOT hiring on purpose people WAKE UP!

Reply
9
