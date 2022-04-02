ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Step into the Kitchen – ‘Soups and Starters’

Cover picture for the articleThe hypnotic, grooving Soups and Starters is an enthralling EP from Step into the Kitchen, a band from Portland, OR. A psychedelic fervency surrounds brassy soul and haunting guitar jangles throughout the release, accompanied...

Mashed

The 13 Best Meats To Cook In An Air Fryer, Ranked

The air fryer made its debut at the 2010 Internationale Funkausstellung exhibition in Berlin. Released by Philips, the innovative kitchen appliance was an instant hit. Indeed, it was so much so that IFA's organizers listed it in the top five inventions presented at the event (via Exnovate). Once you've used one, you can see how there are good reasons why air fryers have taken the culinary world by storm. They not only speed up cooking time but require a fraction of the oil used to deep fry food, making them a healthier alternative to traditional cooking methods (via Medical News Today).
30Seconds

Ukrainian Cabbage Rolls Recipe: This Traditional Holubtsi Recipe Is Easy Ukrainian Comfort Food

Holubtsi, or cabbage rolls, is a favorite comfort food in Ukraine. It's one of the most popular dishes in Ukraine and throughout Central Europe. There are many different recipes for cabbage rolls, and they vary from region to region and family to family. This easy cabbage roll recipe is a simple one often served in Ukraine. To make this a vegetarian recipe, simply leave out the meat and double the amount of rice.
Parade

23 Crazy-Good Ground Beef Casserole Recipes for Every Night of the Week

The reason everyone loves a casserole with ground beef is because a) they’re easy to make, b) they’re super cheap—a package of ground beef starts at $4.26 in most parts of the country—and c) they produce lots and lots of leftovers so you can stretch one recipe into several meals for lunch and dinner the next day.
The Daily South

Cucumber-and-Vidalia Onion Salad

Meet the light, bright dish that will be gracing all of our buffet spreads this spring. As Vidalia onions come back in season, we're celebrating this sweet allium with a simple salad that always shines. These onions are so sweet that they are mild, even when used raw, like in this Simple Cucumber-and-Vidalia Salad.
Salon

15 breakfast casserole recipes worth rolling out of bed for

Breakfast casserole recipes are practical — they are generally super easy to make, designed to feed a crowd, endlessly versatile, and offer a complete meal all in one porcelain baking dish. But they haven't risen to the top of the classic breakfast podium out of mere pragmatism. They're also delicious. Who wouldn't want to dig into an egg casserole filled with bell peppers, green onions, bacon and sausage, and cheddar cheese, which is then topped with tater tots? If you have a sweet tooth at the breakfast table, there's French toast casserole, which some skeptics might call bread pudding aka dessert for breakfast. But those skeptics have been permanently disinvited from any and all group brunches that I may host in the future. I'm not here to judge what you eat for breakfast. I'm here to give you options. And if that turns out to be a scoop of both the savory and sweet breakfast bakes, then hand me your plate.
KUTV

Cooking with Chef Bryan - Garlic Fried Pasta

One of the simplest pasta dishes ever and one of the most delicious ones ever! Serve with a freshly made green salad and you’ll have an incredible dinner for family and friends. INGREDIENTS. 1 pkg spaghetti, cooked, rinsed and cooled. 1-2 tbsp minced garlic. 1 small onion diced. Olive...
Mashed

Jamie Oliver's Tuna Salad Recipe Uses An Unexpected Vegetable

Tuna salad has been around for a while, so it makes sense that it has countless variations. Fresh tuna. Canned tuna. Celery or pickles. Carrots. Jalapenos. Hard-boiled eggs. Mayo or yogurt. Some people even swear by adding sugar to their tuna!. Beyond just individual recipes, tuna salad also has regional...
Parade

24 Gluten-Free Side Dishes That Will Upstage the Main Course This Easter

Gluten-free Easter side dishes ranging from asparagus and carrots, to potatoes and corn (and everything in between) will complete your holiday menu this year. Because once you’ve got your ham, or lamb, or another main dish, coming up with gluten-free sides can be more of a challenge. No need to worry though, when there are so many yummy guilt-free sides to choose from.
Food & Wine

Lamb Loin Chops with Red Wine Pan Sauce with Cumin and Chiles

Season the lamb with salt and pepper. In a very large skillet, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the lamb chops and cook over moderately high heat until the chops are browned on the bottom, about 3 minutes. Turn the chops and cook until the chops are browned, about 2 minutes longer for medium meat. Transfer the chops to plates and tent to keep warm. Discard all but 1 tablespoon of drippings.
Food52

Creamy, Dreamy Hummus From Ottolenghi Test Kitchn

Hummus has made its appearance in many an Ottolenghi recipe, and for good reason. It is a universally loved food, so much so that it could practically be its own food group. Recently, Noor wrote a little ode to hummus, sharing her tips, tricks, and hummus hacks, and was amazed at the response. What seemed like second nature to her was not always the case for others and, all of a sudden, hummus regained its rightful place on the throne of foods-we-need-to-continue-talking-about.
leitesculinaria.com

Julia Child’s Easy Scrambled Eggs for Kids

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. These easy scrambled eggs from Julia Child are prepared the French way over very low heat with continuous stirring, resulting in pillowy creamy eggs. They’re simple enough for your kids to help with, but will be adored by everyone who tries them.
Food52

16 Best Spring Soup Recipes (So Many Vegetables!)

Just because winter is over doesn’t mean soup season is too. Yes, we’re excited about colorful galettes, crisp salads, refreshing cocktails, and grilled everything using spring’s lightest and brightest produce. But we’re also going to make the case for spring soups—big crocks of cool cucumber soup, cozy vichyssoise with potatoes and leeks, hearty cabbage and sausage soup, and brothy bowls with ramps. Since spring weather can sometimes give you the feeling of whiplash, cool off or warm up with these versatile spring soup recipes.
One Green Planet

15 Creative Sourdough Recipes

It can be challenging to find bread during these trying times, so why not make your own loaf? There is truly nothing like a warm loaf of bread straight out of the oven. Check out these 15 recipes for sourdough bread below!. We also highly recommend downloading the Food Monster...
Morning Sun

Beal native returns to take helm of soup kitchen

The Isabella Community Soup Kitchen was closed for the COVID-19 pandemic when Sara Schafer left it to take a job in metro Detroit. When it reopens for in-person meals, it’ll have a revamped kitchen and an expanded dining room that was open for only a short time and Schafer as its new executive director.
ABC 4

Irish Potato and Asparagus Soup

(Good Things Utah) A versatile soup that is super fun and easy to make. You can also make it vegetarian or vegan, or you can choose to serve it hot or cold. It has a perfect velvety texture and can be spiced up with any of your favorite herbs and spices!
WSOC Charlotte

Restaurant Bites: What’s new and coming soon near you

CHARLOTTE — New and coming additions to Charlotte’s foodie scene weren’t just limited to one or two parts of the city in March. From South End and Plaza Midwood to north and south Charlotte, a variety of food and beverage options have opened or are in the works across the area.
Mashed

Chef Jair Tallez Explains How To Improve Mexican Dishes At Home - Exclusive

There's something about eating out at your favorite Mexican restaurant, or even better, visiting the many amazing restaurants that make up Mexico's thriving food scene, that can't be beat. While recreating your favorite cuisine or go-to dishes might seems difficult, there are some tricks you can follow to improve your technique at home. TikTok star Jeremy Scheck explained that he prefers to use only ingredients that are authentic to the cuisine to make better, restaurant-worthy dishes at home. But just as Scheck would only use olive oil in Mediterranean dishes, award-winning chef Jair Téllez has a few tips of his own for making better Mexican food at home.
