Escambia County Sheriff looking for missing juvenile

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing 13-year-old.

According to a Facebook post made by the sheriff’s office, Aleecianna Johnaria Pugh was last seen Friday, April 1 around 3 p.m. walking in the area of Melanie Drive and Kenmore Road, near Pensacola Boulevard.

Aleecianna was last seen wearing a white shirt, grey sweatpants and multi-colored Crocs shoes. She is described as having short hair with red tips.

If you have any information about Aleecianna’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the police at (850)436-9620.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will let you know when more information is available.

