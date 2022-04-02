Medina Spirit Trainer's Bid to Block Suspension Bashed Down by Judge

This Friday will find an annual rite of spring taking place in Lexington. Thoroughbred horses will break from the gate as Keeneland holds its spring race meet. Officials at Keeneland say one of the best spring meets is anticipated with the historic track set to award $7.7 million for 19 stakes races. Amy Gregory is the director of communications for Keeneland. She said the meet is attracting some of the best horses from around the country. Gregory said revenue from electronic historic horse racing coupled with successful horse sales help to shape race purses.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO