Medina Spirit Trainer's Bid to Block Suspension Bashed Down by Judge

By Jake Thomas
 2 days ago
Famed horse trainer Bob Baffert won't be at next month's Kentucky Derby after a judge upheld penalties against him stemming from a doping...

Into the Mystic
1d ago

He should not be allowed back in horse racing ever again. Especially close to the Kentucky Derby! I hope he misses out on that. It will mean another horse will live!

