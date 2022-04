The Los Angeles Lakers are in do or die mode with the 2021-22 regular season wrapping up, but the team failed to get the job done on Sunday. With LeBron James sidelined for the clash against the Denver Nuggets, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook were unable to lift the team to a much-needed win. The loss sees the Lakers drop to 31-47 on the year, and the 16 games below .500 the team currently sits at is the worst ever by a LeBron James-led team, per ESPN Stats and Info.

NBA ・ 21 HOURS AGO