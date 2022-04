FAYETTEVILLE — It took extra innings to do it, but Mississippi State avoided the sweep against No. 2 Arkansas baseball with a 5-3 win Sunday,. Arkansas (21-5, 7-2 SEC) took the series with an 8-1 win Friday and 12-5 victory Saturday, the Razorbacks' sixth weekend series win of the year. Sunday's game went 12 innings, and Mississippi State (17-12, 4-5) took the lead with a pair of two-out RBI singles from Luke Hancock and Logan Tanner.

BASEBALL ・ 21 HOURS AGO