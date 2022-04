Two girls were arrested Sunday afternoon in Little Woods after one suspect held a girl down and another suspect stabbed her, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the aggravated battery by cutting at around 3:14 p.m. in the 7100 block of Crowder Boulevard. The three girls—two 13-year-olds and one 11-year-old—got in a verbal fight, then one suspect held the 13-year-old victim down while another suspect stabbed her. Emergency Medical Services took the girl to the hospital to be treated for lacerations.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 7 DAYS AGO