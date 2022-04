Alabama basketball guard Jaden Shackelford officially declared for the 2022 NBA Draft in a social media post Sunday afternoon. "These past three years have been unforgettable and some of the best times of my life! I have been taught to be grateful and appreciative for everything you have and I just want to thank Coach Oats, Coach Pettway, and the rest of the staff for believing in me and allowing me to be a part of such an amazing program," said Shackelford.

