Public Health

The National Food Safety Law Firm of Ron Simon & Associates has been Retained by Several Families in the Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Enchiladas Served at Saint Joseph's in Amarillo, Texas

By Ron Simon, Associates
 2 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the last several days, the national food safety law firm of Ron Simon & Associates, headquartered in Houston, Texas, has been retained to represent a number of families who were sickened after consuming enchiladas at a local Catholic Church in Amarillo, Texas. Health...

Comments / 6

Roy Greczkowski
2d ago

200 million for the lawyer’s. 1 million for everyone else to split seems fair .

Reply
12
Holbrook, NY
