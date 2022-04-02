ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, PA

Mental health concerns arise after Lebanon police shooting

By Daniel Hamburg
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qjgCF_0exAWiM000

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — With the knowledge that Travis Shaub, who police say shot at four officers, had mental health issues, could this tragedy have been prevented? Probably not.

But it raises the question if police departments could benefit from easy access to mental health professionals who could assist them.

Community mourns fallen Lebanon police officer

Experts say one thing is clear, helping police and the public stay safe starts with better mental health treatment plans.

Shaud was no stranger to police, but familiarity has no bearing on what happened Thursday afternoon.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up !

“He suffered from a years-long history of mental illness and mental issues, said Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf. “Family attempts to intervene, to provide assistance were met with his utter resistance.”

Graf didn’t say what his mental health issues were, prompting him to shoot at four officers, killing one of them.

Lebanon City officer identified after fatal shooting

“Mental illness is something that is so individualized and so different for each person, that it’s very difficult to throw a blanket over the situation and say this will fix all the problems,” said Christopher Dreisbach, CEO of Blueprints for Addiction Recovery.

Dreisbach launched “Gateways,” a program that makes peer specialists available to police 24/7 for mental health calls in all of Lancaster County.

“In the instance, we’re talking about it wouldn’t have helped a whole heck of a lot specifically on that day that this tragedy happened. But it is extremely important to have professionals ready to respond 24 hours a day seven days a week with law enforcement,” Dreisbach said.

Gov. Wolf orders commonwealth flags to half-staff in honor of late Lebanon Police Lt. Lebo

He knows there are no blanket fixes for every problem.

“What we can do and we have the ability to do here in central Pennsylvania is be dynamic and be fluid and really come up with programs that will help our communities and come up with programs that will prevent future tragedies,” Dreisbach said.

This is his message to those struggling with mental illness: “Please reach out. Please be willing to get some help. And do what you can for yourself and live the life that you deserve. And hopefully, we can avoid as many tragedies as possible because this is horrific stuff.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Retired officer reacts to Lebanon fatal police shooting

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The community continues to mourn the loss of Lebanon City Police Lieutenant William Lebo, who was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon. Two other officers, Officer Ryan Adams and Officer Derek Underkoffler, were injured and are in critical but stable condition at local hospitals. Michael McLaughlin, a retired lieutenant from the […]
LEBANON, PA
abc27 News

Lebanon Police shooter had criminal history; DA

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The man who killed one officer and injured two in Lebanon City on Thursday, March 31, had an extensive criminal history, according to Lebanon District Attorney Pier Hess Graff. According to a press release, Travis Shaud, 34, suffered from mental health issues, as well as a criminal record. Shaud had prior […]
LEBANON, PA
abc27 News

Community mourns fallen Lebanon police officer

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon community continues to mourn the loss of a police officer who was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon. Line of duty deaths are not just tragic for a specific police department, but impact the entire community. Lt. William Lebo died in the line of duty after a 40-year career […]
LEBANON, PA
abc27 News

Lebanon officer killed, two officers injured in afternoon shooting

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – One Lebanon City police officer has been killed and two were injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Lebanon, according to Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello. Police responded to the 1100 block of Forest Street in Lebanon around 3:36 p.m. for a domestic incident. Gunfire was exchanged at 4:24 p.m. and officials […]
LEBANON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lebanon County, PA
City
Lebanon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Lebanon County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Lebanon County, PA
Health
Lebanon, PA
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Whtm
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PennLive.com

Police need help ID'ing suspected gunman in Sheetz robbery

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an armed robbery early Thursday at a Sheetz convenience store in Dauphin County. A man wearing black clothing and a face covering entered the gas station at 9916 Allentown Boulevard in East Hanover Township just after 5 a.m., presented a semiautomatic handgun and demanded that the clerk open the register drawers, according to police. The man then removed $5, $10, and $20 bills from the register, stealing an undisclosed total amount of cash.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy