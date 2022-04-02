ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Hinako Shibuno Leads Heading Into Weekend at Chevron Championship

nbcpalmsprings.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRound 2 of the Chevron Championship has wrapped up at Mission Hills Country Club and there’s a shake-up at the top of the leaderboard. There’s a new leader after day two, Hinako Shibuno fired the low round of the day, 66, to put her ahead of the field heading into the...

nbcpalmsprings.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Palm Springs, CA
Sports
City
Palm Springs, CA
Local
California Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The first edition of the Dinah Shore featured a legendary field and big money. The 2022 Chevron Championship winner will earn $750,000.

The first edition of the Chevron Championship in 1972 featured a game-changing $110,000 purse and a field that reads like a who’s who list of golf. Mickey Wright, Kathy Whitworth, Patty Berg, JoAnne Carner, Betsy Rawls, Judy Rankin, Louise Suggs, Marilynn Smith, Sandra Palmer. Jane Blalock won the first...
GOLF
FanSided

Valero Texas Open purse: Payout by player, finishing position

Breaking down the Valero Texas Open payout and purse for this week on the PGA Tour to see the prize money each player will bring home. The Valero Texas Open descended upon TPC San Antonio this week on the PGA Tour as the proverbial last leg on the schedule before traveling to Augusta National Golf Club for The Masters. But the 100th playing of this tournament offered golf fans plenty of entertainment.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
thegolfnewsnet.com

Mixed emotions underscore the first Chevron Championship in its last leap at Mission Hills

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. -- Professional golf tournaments leave their adopted locales all the time. Tournament title sponsors are typically even more fleeting, swaying with the economic breezes. Major championship golf events are, however, generally far more sticky, affixed upon their respective, annual rotas of prestige, tradition or governing body. In...
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Young Kim
Tennis World Usa

Junior Presidents Cup is set to return in 2022

Today, the Presidents Cup and American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) announced the return of the Junior Presidents Cup, which will feature the United States’ Notah Begay III and South Africa’s Tim Clark as captains of the U.S. and International Teams, respectively. The event will be contested for the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Annie Park, who 'considered stepping away' from golf, finds her smile again in Chevron Championship

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — In the world where golf and karma intersect, it made sense that Annie Park had a positive experience at the Chevron Championship on Friday morning. Playing by herself and the first one out on the course, Park breezed around the Dinah Shore Tournament Course for a 5-under 67 to move to 8 under for the tournament and up among the leaders.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
The Independent

Jennifer Kupcho in the driver’s seat at the Chevron Championship

American Jennifer Kupcho will take a six-stroke lead into the final round of the Chevron Championship after setting a tournament-record total of 16-under 200 on Saturday.Kupcho tallied eight birdies on the first 12 holes and finished the round on eight-under 64.Chevron’s defending champion, Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit, trailed behind her on 10 under.A sizzling 64 🔥Watch highlights from @jenniferkupcho career round at the @Chevron_Golf 👇 pic.twitter.com/doD9wMNYfh— LPGA (@LPGA) April 3, 2022World number one Jin Young Ko was far down the leader board on even par.The Chevron Championship is the first women’s major of the year. If Kupcho can keep her edge in the final round to win for the first time on the LPGA Tour she will take home 5million dollars (£3.6million).Each year, the winner of the Chevron Championship jumps into Poppie’s Pond, a tradition that began with Amy Alcott in 1983. Read More Energy bills live: Biggest jump in bills comes into effectWhen do gas and electric prices go up and why? Price rises explainedHow can the government reduce soaring gas and electricity bills?
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron#Moving Day#British Open#American#Usc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy