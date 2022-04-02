ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham Media Group Stations Reimagine Local News Beyond Broadcast With New Morning Newscast Livestreams

By Graham Media Group
 2 days ago
DETROIT, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting Monday, April 4, 2022, Graham Media Group stations KPRC-TV (Houston) and WDIV-TV (Detroit) will launch an additional hour of their morning local newscast streaming exclusively on digital platforms and OTT apps. KPRC-TV's morning newscast will stream from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m....

