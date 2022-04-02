GRAB HOLDINGS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Grab Holdings Limited - GRAB, GRABW

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Optum. Stockholders will receive $170.00 for each share of LHC Group stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $5.5 billion and is expected to close in the second half of 2022.

