Justin Bonsignore passed Tommy Catalano in the closing laps and went on to win Friday night’s Whelen Modified Tour 150 at the Richmond (Virginia) Speedway. Catalano, from Ontario, New York, dominated most of the main event on the three-quarter-mile Richmond layout, but the victor passed him with just 11 laps remaining and the two-time defending Whelen Tour champion from Holtsville, Long Island, moved out to the convincing win.

MIDDLETOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO