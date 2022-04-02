Polish exchange student’s fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees tips off with basketball tournament

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Hoover High School exchange student’s plan to help Ukrainians fleeing for his home country is now in action.

Kacper Malinowski’s weekend-long fundraiser for Ukrainians in Poland started Friday afternoon with a basketball tournament in Hoover’s gym. It continued later in the evening with a basketball game between Hoover’s boys’ and girls’ varsity teams.

Malinowski arrived in Des Moines from Poland this year. He told WHO 13 on Thursday of his intentions to fundraise for the Ukrainians who headed west amid Russia’s attacks and settled in his homeland.

He said ten teams registered for the basketball tournament, which means at least $150 will be donated to the United Nations Association of Poland.

“We don’t know Ukrainians, we’ve maybe never met a Ukrainian, but nevertheless we are still helping them when they are fleeing the war to Poland,” Malinowski said. “I think it’s amazing how it can be achieved in the 21st century, how we’re helping each other from the other side of the globe.”

The fundraiser continues at Hoover High School on Saturday. A schedule of the events planned for Saturday is below:

Free screening of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: 12:30 p.m.

Poetry performances: 3:30 p.m. ($4 admission)

Concert featuring Hoover’s Honors Orchestra: 4 p.m. ($5 admission)

Free Q&A panel with Ukrainian students in Iowa: 5:30 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.