Des Moines, IA

Polish exchange student’s fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees tips off with basketball tournament

By Taj Simmons
 2 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Hoover High School exchange student’s plan to help Ukrainians fleeing for his home country is now in action.

Kacper Malinowski’s weekend-long fundraiser for Ukrainians in Poland started Friday afternoon with a basketball tournament in Hoover’s gym. It continued later in the evening with a basketball game between Hoover’s boys’ and girls’ varsity teams.

Malinowski arrived in Des Moines from Poland this year. He told WHO 13 on Thursday of his intentions to fundraise for the Ukrainians who headed west amid Russia’s attacks and settled in his homeland.

He said ten teams registered for the basketball tournament, which means at least $150 will be donated to the United Nations Association of Poland.

“We don’t know Ukrainians, we’ve maybe never met a Ukrainian, but nevertheless we are still helping them when they are fleeing the war to Poland,” Malinowski said. “I think it’s amazing how it can be achieved in the 21st century, how we’re helping each other from the other side of the globe.”

The fundraiser continues at Hoover High School on Saturday. A schedule of the events planned for Saturday is below:

  • Free screening of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: 12:30 p.m.
  • Poetry performances: 3:30 p.m. ($4 admission)
  • Concert featuring Hoover’s Honors Orchestra: 4 p.m. ($5 admission)
  • Free Q&A panel with Ukrainian students in Iowa: 5:30 p.m.
WHO 13

1.5 million birds to be killed after 2 Iowa bird flu outbreaks

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa agriculture officials announced two more bird flu outbreaks in commercial flocks on Tuesday that will require the killing of more than 1.5 million hens and turkeys. One of the new outbreaks will lead to the killing of 1.5 million chickens at an egg-laying farm in Guthrie County, about 60 […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

WHO 13

